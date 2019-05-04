Election 2019: In Lucknow’s Dalit colonies, BJP at an advantage

elections-video
Elections 2019: The bitter story of Sundarbans’ honey hunters.
In West Bengal's Sundarbans fishermen risk their lives to go deep into the mangrove forest once a year to collect honey. With a lack of job opportunity in the area and unfulfilled government promises, people are forced to either go to the forest or m
Sunny Deol hits campaign trail, offers prayers at Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket.
‘Tum vade karo to Rasleela, hum kare to Character Dheela’: Shatrughan Sinha asks BJP over NYAY
Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Friday hailed Cognress’ NYAY scheme and attacked the PM Modi-led government. Sinha said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah termed ‘NYAY’ as ANYAY scheme.
