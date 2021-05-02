Despite CAA, how BJP managed to retain Assam
How Didi scripted her landslide victory in Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari issued notice for hate speech; Yogi Adityanath assures anti-Romeo squads in WB
Dilip Ghosh allegedly attacked by TMC workers; EC issues notice to Mamata Banerjee
IUML worker killed in Kerala; 6 BJP, TMC candidates attacked
How Didi scripted her landslide victory in Bengal
TMC supporters take to the streets to celebrate win
Despite CAA, how BJP managed to retain Assam
Decision 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan, the man who led LDF to break the trend in Kerala