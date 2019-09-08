World Literacy Day Special: Making learning fun

education-video
Tuitions for slum children for only Rs 100
Arvind Kumar a resident of Vishali, Bihar teaches poor children at various slums at Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi. At makeshift schools under metro bridges and sheds he teaches slum children Hindi, Maths and Science at a fee of Rs 100 per month.
UGC released a list of fake universities: 8 are operational in Delhi
University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of fake universities of which 8 are operational in Delhi. We meet the director and VC of Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment and find out why they are called fake.
How Tibetan Children are staying connected to their roots?
Tibetan children who have been born and brought up in a foreign land- are now more connected to their own language, culture and roots.
HRD to introduce new BEd curriculum, teacher training programmes
HRD Minister plans to update curriculum for teacher to improve the quality of teaching.
From remote Rajasthan village, a NEET success story
Hailing from a small village located near Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Jodharam Patel fights all odds to crack medical exam - NEET.
Course Vs College: What matters most?
Here are some tips by the career counsellor clearing confusion faced by the students seeking admission in undergraduate colleges.
Study Abroad After 12th: Top courses, new countries, how to apply and pick the right college
If you plan to study abroad in UG courses, then expert suggests when to apply, how to prepare a portfolio, best countries to study in and more
College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?
Not every student can make it to the top government or private universities. In case you have scored less than 80% in the class 12 exams, here is the list of options available for you.
NTA releases NEET 2019 result
Over 7 lakh students fail to qualify for the NEET - medical entrance exam for UG courses. Follow these suggestions by career counsellor on things to keep in mind in case a student plans to drop a year
Board exams 2019: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?
The board exams have already started in India and here are some smart tips to help students focus on studies better.
RRB Group D result date and time
The Railway Recruitment Board will publish the result and cut-off of Group D examination this week
CBSE Class 12 exams start from February 15
CBSE is conducting Class 12 exams from February 15 and Class 10 from February 21. Overall, 31 lakh students have registered for the exams this year
JEE Main 2019 toppers’ success strategy
JEE Main (I) result: 15 students secure 100 percentile marks. Know their success strategy
Engineering entrance exams 2019 schedule
Apart from JEE, there are lots of private engineering exams and state wise exams conducted where lots of students appeared to get admission into state wise and private engineering colleges. Know the dates of various Engineering entrance exams.
CAT 2018 Toppers
Common Admission Test (CAT) result was released on January 4 and 11 engineers scored 100 percentile. They share their exam preparation plans with us
New 10% reservation to be implemented from next academic year, says HRD minister
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government will implement the 10% quota for EWS in the general category across all higher education institutions from July 2019. He said it would not affect existing reservations for candidates.
BC to wp test video 2
Brightcove Video description again for IE.
BC to Wp Test
this is test fro inactive video.
Delhi University | Here are some new courses in Delhi University | DU Courses
From cybersecurity law to journalism, the University of Delhi offers interesting and unconventional courses that will make students job-ready.
Advertising