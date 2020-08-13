Understand National Education Policy 2020 in 7 minutes, Key takeaways | NEP 2020
Madhya Pradesh state board exams resume as the state crosses 10k covid mark
Online courses offered by IITs
UPSC Civil Services Exam: When and how to start preparing?
What is National Education Policy and how will it change the system?
Rajasthan: Congress truce after Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka
Coronavirus on August 11, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 22.6 Lakh
Top News for August 11: Mitu Singh, Hidkal Dam, Mathura ISKCON Temple and More