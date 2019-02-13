education-video
RRB Group D result date and time
The Railway Recruitment Board will publish the result and cut-off of Group D examination this week
CBSE Class 12 exams start from February 15
CBSE is conducting Class 12 exams from February 15 and Class 10 from February 21. Overall, 31 lakh students have registered for the exams this year
JEE Main 2019 toppers’ success strategy
JEE Main (I) result: 15 students secure 100 percentile marks. Know their success strategy
Engineering entrance exams 2019 schedule
Apart from JEE, there are lots of private engineering exams and state wise exams conducted where lots of students appeared to get admission into state wise and private engineering colleges. Know the dates of various Engineering entrance exams.
CAT 2018 Toppers
Common Admission Test (CAT) result was released on January 4 and 11 engineers scored 100 percentile. They share their exam preparation plans with us
New 10% reservation to be implemented from next academic year, says HRD minister
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government will implement the 10% quota for EWS in the general category across all higher education institutions from July 2019. He said it would not affect existing reservations for candidates.
BC to wp test video 2
Brightcove Video description again for IE.
BC to Wp Test
this is test fro inactive video.
Delhi University | Here are some new courses in Delhi University | DU Courses
From cybersecurity law to journalism, the University of Delhi offers interesting and unconventional courses that will make students job-ready.
Advertising