Toggle Menu Sections

World Cup 2019: Why South Africa should not underestimate Bangladesh

South Africa can boast of their terrific record against Bangladesh. But the current Bangladesh side is totally different from what they were five years ago. Since 2015, Bangladesh have won nine ODI series.

cricket-world-cup-video

04:34

World Cup 2019: West Indies demolish Pakistan for winning start

Oshane Thomas starred with the ball while Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty as the West Indies cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win in their World Cup 2019 opener against Pakistan.

01:57

West Indies vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for

Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies on Friday.

03:12

World Cup 2019: England crush South Africa on back of Ben Stokes’s all-round show

England made a confident start to their Cricket World Cup campaign as they crushed South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of the tournament at The Oval on Thursday.

Load More
Advertising
Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android