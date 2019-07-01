World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh, Match preview

Live Scorecard
52/2 (12.3)
West Indies
vs
338/6 (50.0)
Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma explains why India batted slower against England
Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma explained what caused India's openers and middle-order struggled to attack the England bowling, Rishabh Pant's inclusion and more.
World Cup: Right to send Rishabh Pant at No 4, says Rohit Sharma
Speaking after the loss to England, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that it was important to back Rishabh Pant
Needed an innings like Ben Stokes to win, says Rohit Sharma
Speaking after the loss to England, India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma spoke about how they needed an innings like Ben Stokes' to win the match.
England’s most complete performance , says Jonny Bairstow after India win
England opener Jonny Bairstow said that the team's performance against India had been a more complete performance than others in the World Cup.
Delighted with win against India, says England’s Eoin Morgan
After the emphatic victory against India, England captain Eoin Morgan said he was delighted with the result and opener Jonny Bairstow's century
World Cup 2019: India fall short in imposing chase, loses to England by 31 runs
England thrashed India by 31 runs at Edgbaston as Virat Kohli’s men registered their first defeat of the ongoing World Cup on Sunday. Chasing 338, India could score just 306/5 keeping England’s semifinals hope afloat.
SRI vs WI World Cup 2019: Desperate Sri Lanka clash with West Indies in a must-win game
Mathematically still alive in the race for the semifinals, Sri Lanka will aim to give their best shot against West Indies, who have just pride to play for in their World Cup encounter.
India vs England: Can England make way to the Semis?
India and England clash in the 38th game of the tournament. Can England make their way to the semi-finals or will India continue their unbeaten run in the World Cup?
World Cup 2019: Australia face New Zealand, Pakistan look to tame Afghanistan
Pakistan will aim to move a step closer to semifinals by taming Afghanistan while New Zealand will look to bounce back when they take on Australia....
I was waiting for a chance to cash in, says Mohammed Shami
After another good performance against West Indies, Mohammed Shami spoke about how his ODI ranking was low due to not being played and how he waited for an opportunity to cash in on.
If we play like we’ve been playing should beat England, says KL Rahul
Indian opener KL Rahul spoke about his own batting through the tournament, why opening batsmen are playing more cautiously and what Indian batsmen can learn from Virat Kohli.
India thrash West Indies by 125 runs
Indian bowlers led by the deadly Mohammed Shami produced yet another splendid performance to put their team on the cusp of a semi-final berth with a 125-run win over West Indies in their sixth World Cup encounter.
Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup 2019: Will Sri Lanka keep their semis hopes alive?
Cricket World Cup 2019 and Match 35. It's Sri Lanka vs South Africa on Friday. A win would keep Sri Lanka alive as competition tightens for the three remaining semi-final spots.
IND vs WI World Cup 2019: India aim for an easy win against West Indies
India look to continue the winning streak in the World Cup while West Indies look to restore some pride as both teams take on each other at Old Trafford on Thursday.
PAK vs NZ World Cup 2019: Will NZ’s winning streak continue against Pak?
With just two wins & three losses, Pakistan is at the 7th spot with five points in 6 games. A win against New Zealand is compulsory for their Cricket World Cup campaign ambitions.
England’s World Cup nerve faces Australia test
England now find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on arch-rivals Australia in their next World Cup 2019 clash at Lord's in London on Tuesday.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan : Will Bangladesh beat Afghans in must-win battle?
Afghanistan, who fell just short of India's target on Saturday are still in search of their first win at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Now Afghans are to face Bangladesh on Monday at Southampton. It's match number 31st.
I think we’re now getting better and better: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib spoke about their loss to India and the plan they had played to.
Bumrah is the number one bowler, says Kedar Jadhav after beating Afghanistan
All-rounder Kedar Jadhav explained how India had clawed their way to victory against Afghanistan in their World Cup match.
