World Cup 2019: Can Pakistan bounce back against hosts England

World Cup 2019: New Zealand face weak Sri Lanka, can Afghanistan stun Australia?
The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Vishal Menon talk about the two matches on June 1: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka and Afghanistan vs Australia.
World Cup 2019: Why South Africa should not underestimate Bangladesh
South Africa can boast of their terrific record against Bangladesh. But the current Bangladesh side is totally different from what they were five years ago. Since 2015, Bangladesh have won nine ODI series.
World Cup 2019: West Indies demolish Pakistan for winning start
Oshane Thomas starred with the ball while Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty as the West Indies cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win in their World Cup 2019 opener against Pakistan.
West Indies vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for
Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies on Friday.
World Cup 2019: England crush South Africa on back of Ben Stokes’s all-round show
England made a confident start to their Cricket World Cup campaign as they crushed South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of the tournament at The Oval on Thursday.
