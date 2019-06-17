World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs West Indies: The clash for survival

cricket-world-cup-video
India vs Pakistan: Will Pakistan break their WC jinx?
World Cup 2019, Match 22. The date which has been marked by millions of cricket fan across the globe. It's the biggest clash of the tournament. India vs Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Will Oz dominance be challenged by Sri Lanka?
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Match Number 20th. It's mighty Australia vs struggling Sri Lanka on Satuday at Cardiff. Sitting pretty in the top section of the points table, Australia will look to consolidate their favourable position when they take on
World Cup 2019: Can Pakistan change history at Manchester
Pakistan have never won against India in the World Cup. Will the history be repeated, or Sarfaraz Ahmed led side will throw a surprise at Manchester.
ENG vs WI World Cup 2019: What makes England unbeatables against Windies in World Cup?
England have had a dominating world cup history against West Indies as both the team have faced each other 6 times in the cup where England remained trimuphants 5 times. Windies only tasted victory once in 1979.
IND vs NZ preview: Impact of Dhawan injury, watch for Rohit vs Boult
The Indian Express's Vishal Menon and Sandip G discuss the key battles in the group stage game between India and New Zealand, the two unbeaten teams so far. They discuss Shikhar Dhawan's absence, key contests and how rain could affect the game.
World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand: Kohli’s boys aim for third victory
The Indian team's alternative strategy in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan will be put through a stern test by a feisty New Zealand attack ready to ask a few probing questions if weather does not play spoilsport in their World Cup encounter.
Australia vs Pakistan preview
After losing against India, Australia will aim to bounce back as they take on a determined Pakistan in their fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in Taunton on Wednesday.
World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan fractures left thumb, World Cup participation in doubt
Team India's world cup campaign suffered a major jolt as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is likely to miss most of the tournament due to thumb injury.
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka at Bristol
Sri Lanka aim to advance higher up the points table as they take on Bangladesh at Bristol in the ICC World Cup 2019.
We had a point to prove, says Virat Kohli after beating Australia
Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke about beating Australia, the Zing bails controversy, defending Steve Smith and more.
IND vs AUS World Cup 2019: How Big Is India’s Victory Against Australia
India beat Australia by 36 runs Kennington Oval, London. Shikhar Dhawan's sparkling hundred along with with a clinical bowling performance helped the men in blue to defeat the Kangaroos in their second World Cup match.
SA vs WI World Cup 2019 : Proteas look for a maiden win
South Africa desperately need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.
Why beating an Australian team at the World Cup is a huge deal
Overcoming the five-time champs, masters at winning the small-big moments, will bode well for India before Pakistan clash
Will upbeat India be able to outplay confident Aussies?
The most awaited contest of the World Cup 2019 is here with India and Australia are locking horns on Sunday at London. Here is our preview of the match.
World Cup 2019: Will Afghans let Kiwis coutinue their winning run?
Upbeat New Zealand are playing their third match of the World Cup against Afghanistan on Saturday at Taunton. New Zealand have not lost any while Afghans are still looking for their first win.
World Cup 2019: Will Bangla tigers repeat their 2015 WC hunt?
Hosts England and solid Bangladesh are locking horns in the 12th match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday. With both teams have win and lost one-one match, now all eyes are on their third contest in the marquee event.
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten Australia will pose a tough battle for India
The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Sandip G talk about team India's performance against South Africa and the challenges the team might face in their second match against Australia.
Will Sri Lanka end their losing streak against Pakistan
Out of seven matches played between both teams in World Cup, Pakistan have won all seven.
IND vs SA World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s gutsy ton guides India to six wicket win
In our post-match analysis, we discuss how things fared up for team India in their opening encounter against South Africa.
Advertising