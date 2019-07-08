Virat Kohli says he will remind Kane Williamson of 2008 U-19 semis when they meet

cricket-world-cup-video
World Cup knockout game brings a different pressure: Virat Kohli
Ahead of the World Cup semi-final Virat Kohli spoke about how decision-making is crucial in a high-pressure game and whichever team is braver in being calculative stands a better chance to win.
My job is to keep my head straight and get my team to the finishing line: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma became the first batsman in the world to score five hundreds in a single World Cup with his 103 against Sri Lanka eclipsing former Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara's record.
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul power India to 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma scored an unprecedented fifth hundred in a single World Cup edition as India surpassed the Sri Lankan total of 264/7 in 43.3 overs and finished their league engagement with seven wins.
Will do our best against Sri Lanka but semi-finals on our mind, says Dinesh Karthik
Speaking before India's last group stage game against Sri Lanka, Dinesh Karthik said that the team has the upcoming semi-finals on their mind.
IND vs SRI World Cup 2019: A dead rubber or another nail-biter?
The second-last league match of the tournament. It's India vs Sri Lanka - in Leeds on Saturday.
Bumrah is our banker bowler says India’s fielding coach
R Sridhar India’s fielding coach, talks about the importance of Jasprit Bumrah for the Indian Cricket team
Jasprit Bumrah says there’s no question of being rested against Sri Lanka
Jasprit Bumrah laughed off suggestions that he would be rested against Sri Lanka in India’s final group stage game of the ICC World Cup.
World Cup 2019: India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
Chasing 315, Bangladesh were bowled out for 286 as India entered into the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019.
World Cup 2019: Blaming MS Dhoni for India losing to England is too harsh
The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Sandip G discuss why the loss to England really can't be blamed on Dhoni, whether Rishabh Pant batting at number 4 is a solution and if it's time to bring in Ravindra Jadeja.
World Cup 2019: Nothing wrong with Dhoni’s batting against England, says India’s batting coach
India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke up in support of MS Dhoni and said that the former Indian captain played well against England.
World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh, Match preview
India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday will ensure a smooth passage to the semi-finals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last four stage.
Rohit Sharma explains why India batted slower against England
Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma explained what caused India's openers and middle-order struggled to attack the England bowling, Rishabh Pant's inclusion and more.
World Cup: Right to send Rishabh Pant at No 4, says Rohit Sharma
Speaking after the loss to England, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that it was important to back Rishabh Pant
Needed an innings like Ben Stokes to win, says Rohit Sharma
Speaking after the loss to England, India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma spoke about how they needed an innings like Ben Stokes' to win the match.
England’s most complete performance , says Jonny Bairstow after India win
England opener Jonny Bairstow said that the team's performance against India had been a more complete performance than others in the World Cup.
Delighted with win against India, says England’s Eoin Morgan
After the emphatic victory against India, England captain Eoin Morgan said he was delighted with the result and opener Jonny Bairstow's century
World Cup 2019: India fall short in imposing chase, loses to England by 31 runs
England thrashed India by 31 runs at Edgbaston as Virat Kohli’s men registered their first defeat of the ongoing World Cup on Sunday. Chasing 338, India could score just 306/5 keeping England’s semifinals hope afloat.
SRI vs WI World Cup 2019: Desperate Sri Lanka clash with West Indies in a must-win game
Mathematically still alive in the race for the semifinals, Sri Lanka will aim to give their best shot against West Indies, who have just pride to play for in their World Cup encounter.
India vs England: Can England make way to the Semis?
India and England clash in the 38th game of the tournament. Can England make their way to the semi-finals or will India continue their unbeaten run in the World Cup?
Advertising