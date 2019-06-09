SA vs WI World Cup 2019 : Proteas look for a maiden win

cricket-world-cup-video
Why beating an Australian team at the World Cup is a huge deal
Overcoming the five-time champs, masters at winning the small-big moments, will bode well for India before Pakistan clash
Will upbeat India be able to outplay confident Aussies?
The most awaited contest of the World Cup 2019 is here with India and Australia are locking horns on Sunday at London. Here is our preview of the match.
World Cup 2019: Will Afghans let Kiwis coutinue their winning run?
Upbeat New Zealand are playing their third match of the World Cup against Afghanistan on Saturday at Taunton. New Zealand have not lost any while Afghans are still looking for their first win.
World Cup 2019: Will Bangla tigers repeat their 2015 WC hunt?
Hosts England and solid Bangladesh are locking horns in the 12th match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday. With both teams have win and lost one-one match, now all eyes are on their third contest in the marquee event.
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten Australia will pose a tough battle for India
The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Sandip G talk about team India's performance against South Africa and the challenges the team might face in their second match against Australia.
Will Sri Lanka end their losing streak against Pakistan
Out of seven matches played between both teams in World Cup, Pakistan have won all seven.
IND vs SA World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s gutsy ton guides India to six wicket win
In our post-match analysis, we discuss how things fared up for team India in their opening encounter against South Africa.
Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019: The clash for dominance
After recording victories in their respective opening games, Australia and West Indies will take on each other at Trent Bridge today.
IND vs SA preview: India’s stars should beat this weak South African team
Ahead of India's first clash in the World Cup, The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Daksh Panwar speak about why India will be favourites in their first match of the tournament.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Who will take early advantage?
Having won their respective first matches rather impressively, both Bangladesh and New Zealand will want to stamp their authority when they lock horns at The Oval on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli on playing South Africa, Rabada comments and fatigue
A day before India plays South Africa in its first game of the World Cup, Virat Kohli talks about Team India's preparations.
World Cup Locker Room: What happened to South Africa, is T20 killing ODIs?
In the first episode of this series, The Indian Express's Daksh Panwar, Gaurav Bhat and Nihal Koshie discuss what's gone wrong with the South Africa team and whether the T20 format is killing the ODI.
World Cup 2019: Can Pakistan bounce back against hosts England
England are high on confidence after thrashing South Africa in the tournament opener and will be seen as favorites against Pakistan whose world cup campaign began on a disastrous note.
World Cup 2019: New Zealand face weak Sri Lanka, can Afghanistan stun Australia?
The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Vishal Menon talk about the two matches on June 1: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka and Afghanistan vs Australia.
World Cup 2019: Why South Africa should not underestimate Bangladesh
South Africa can boast of their terrific record against Bangladesh. But the current Bangladesh side is totally different from what they were five years ago. Since 2015, Bangladesh have won nine ODI series.
World Cup 2019: West Indies demolish Pakistan for winning start
Oshane Thomas starred with the ball while Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty as the West Indies cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win in their World Cup 2019 opener against Pakistan.
West Indies vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for
Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies on Friday.
World Cup 2019: England crush South Africa on back of Ben Stokes’s all-round show
England made a confident start to their Cricket World Cup campaign as they crushed South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of the tournament at The Oval on Thursday.
