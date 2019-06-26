IND vs WI World Cup 2019: India aim for an easy win against West Indies

Live Scorecard
PAK vs NZ World Cup 2019: Will NZ’s winning streak continue against Pak?
With just two wins & three losses, Pakistan is at the 7th spot with five points in 6 games. A win against New Zealand is compulsory for their Cricket World Cup campaign ambitions.
England’s World Cup nerve faces Australia test
England now find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on arch-rivals Australia in their next World Cup 2019 clash at Lord's in London on Tuesday.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan : Will Bangladesh beat Afghans in must-win battle?
Afghanistan, who fell just short of India's target on Saturday are still in search of their first win at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Now Afghans are to face Bangladesh on Monday at Southampton. It's match number 31st.
I think we’re now getting better and better: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib spoke about their loss to India and the plan they had played to.
Bumrah is the number one bowler, says Kedar Jadhav after beating Afghanistan
All-rounder Kedar Jadhav explained how India had clawed their way to victory against Afghanistan in their World Cup match.
World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs South Africa, Match preview
With both teams virtually out of the semifinal race, South Africa and Pakistan will be battling it out for a consolation win in their World Cup match at the Lord's on Sunday.
World Cup: Shami’s hat-trick helps India beat Afghanistan
Mohammed Shami's last-over hattrick saved India from a mighty scare as they managed to pip Afghanistan by 11 runs to inch closer towards World Cup semi-finals, as brilliant death bowling compensated for an inexplicable batting display.
England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019: Will Sri Lanka be able to survive against England?
Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway and has completed half of its journey. And here we have 27th match of the tournament. It's England vs Sri Lanka on June 20th, Friday.
World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Australia: Will there be another upset?
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia will start favourites but a passionate Bangladesh are expected to make life tough for the holders.
SA vs NZ World Cup 2019: South Africa look to avenge 2015 semifinal defeat against New Zealand
With pacer Lungi Ngidi back in the side, South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a World Cup match on Wednesday.
Rohit Sharma on what advice he has for Pakistan’s batsmen
A Pakistan journalist asked Rohit Sharma what tips he had for the Pakistan batsmen. Here's what he said.
As a team India heading in the right direction, says Rohit Sharma after Pakistan win
Speaking after India beat Pakistan by 89 runs, opener Rohit Sharma spoke about scoring a century, opening with KL Rahul, advice for Pakistani batsmen and more.
World Cup 2019: Clinical Rohit Sharma helps India crush Pakistan
Rohit Sharma produced an elegant hundred before Kuldeep Yadav flummoxed the Pakistani batsmen as India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in a much-hyped World Cup match, which eventually turned to be a lop-sided affair.
World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs West Indies: The clash for survival
Bangladesh will have the psychological advantage when they face West Indies though both teams are sailing in the same boat as far as their World Cup campaign is concerned.
India vs Pakistan: Will Pakistan break their WC jinx?
World Cup 2019, Match 22. The date which has been marked by millions of cricket fan across the globe. It's the biggest clash of the tournament. India vs Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Will Oz dominance be challenged by Sri Lanka?
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Match Number 20th. It's mighty Australia vs struggling Sri Lanka on Satuday at Cardiff. Sitting pretty in the top section of the points table, Australia will look to consolidate their favourable position when they take on
World Cup 2019: Can Pakistan change history at Manchester
Pakistan have never won against India in the World Cup. Will the history be repeated, or Sarfaraz Ahmed led side will throw a surprise at Manchester.
ENG vs WI World Cup 2019: What makes England unbeatables against Windies in World Cup?
England have had a dominating world cup history against West Indies as both the team have faced each other 6 times in the cup where England remained trimuphants 5 times. Windies only tasted victory once in 1979.
IND vs NZ preview: Impact of Dhawan injury, watch for Rohit vs Boult
The Indian Express's Vishal Menon and Sandip G discuss the key battles in the group stage game between India and New Zealand, the two unbeaten teams so far. They discuss Shikhar Dhawan's absence, key contests and how rain could affect the game.
