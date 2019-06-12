IND vs NZ preview: Impact of Dhawan injury, watch for Rohit vs Boult

Live Scorecard
192/6 (33.2)
Pakistan
vs
307 (49.0)
Australia
cricket-world-cup-video
World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand: Kohli’s boys aim for third victory
The Indian team's alternative strategy in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan will be put through a stern test by a feisty New Zealand attack ready to ask a few probing questions if weather does not play spoilsport in their World Cup encounter.
Australia vs Pakistan preview
After losing against India, Australia will aim to bounce back as they take on a determined Pakistan in their fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in Taunton on Wednesday.
World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan fractures left thumb, World Cup participation in doubt
Team India's world cup campaign suffered a major jolt as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is likely to miss most of the tournament due to thumb injury.
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka at Bristol
Sri Lanka aim to advance higher up the points table as they take on Bangladesh at Bristol in the ICC World Cup 2019.
We had a point to prove, says Virat Kohli after beating Australia
Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke about beating Australia, the Zing bails controversy, defending Steve Smith and more.
IND vs AUS World Cup 2019: How Big Is India’s Victory Against Australia
India beat Australia by 36 runs Kennington Oval, London. Shikhar Dhawan's sparkling hundred along with with a clinical bowling performance helped the men in blue to defeat the Kangaroos in their second World Cup match.
SA vs WI World Cup 2019 : Proteas look for a maiden win
South Africa desperately need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.
Why beating an Australian team at the World Cup is a huge deal
Overcoming the five-time champs, masters at winning the small-big moments, will bode well for India before Pakistan clash
Will upbeat India be able to outplay confident Aussies?
The most awaited contest of the World Cup 2019 is here with India and Australia are locking horns on Sunday at London. Here is our preview of the match.
World Cup 2019: Will Afghans let Kiwis coutinue their winning run?
Upbeat New Zealand are playing their third match of the World Cup against Afghanistan on Saturday at Taunton. New Zealand have not lost any while Afghans are still looking for their first win.
World Cup 2019: Will Bangla tigers repeat their 2015 WC hunt?
Hosts England and solid Bangladesh are locking horns in the 12th match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday. With both teams have win and lost one-one match, now all eyes are on their third contest in the marquee event.
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten Australia will pose a tough battle for India
The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Sandip G talk about team India's performance against South Africa and the challenges the team might face in their second match against Australia.
Will Sri Lanka end their losing streak against Pakistan
Out of seven matches played between both teams in World Cup, Pakistan have won all seven.
IND vs SA World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s gutsy ton guides India to six wicket win
In our post-match analysis, we discuss how things fared up for team India in their opening encounter against South Africa.
Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019: The clash for dominance
After recording victories in their respective opening games, Australia and West Indies will take on each other at Trent Bridge today.
IND vs SA preview: India’s stars should beat this weak South African team
Ahead of India's first clash in the World Cup, The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie and Daksh Panwar speak about why India will be favourites in their first match of the tournament.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Who will take early advantage?
Having won their respective first matches rather impressively, both Bangladesh and New Zealand will want to stamp their authority when they lock horns at The Oval on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli on playing South Africa, Rabada comments and fatigue
A day before India plays South Africa in its first game of the World Cup, Virat Kohli talks about Team India's preparations.
World Cup Locker Room: What happened to South Africa, is T20 killing ODIs?
In the first episode of this series, The Indian Express's Daksh Panwar, Gaurav Bhat and Nihal Koshie discuss what's gone wrong with the South Africa team and whether the T20 format is killing the ODI.
