Weekly Auto Wrap: 2019 Ford Endeavour| New Renault Kwid| Yamaha MT-15 The 2019 Ford Endeavour's India launch. Renault Kwid has been updated with new safety features. Suzuki Access 125 has been updated with a new safety feature & Yamaha India to roll out the new MT-15. Bookings of the new KTM 790 Duke have begun.

