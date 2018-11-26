Auto Video
Nissan Kicks Review: Hyundai Creta has a new rival
Nissan India will announce the prices of the new Kicks SUV in January 2019 and the bookings have been opened at a token amount of Rs 25,000.
Tata Tiago top trim launched | Nissan Kicks bookings | Harley & BMW Motorrad discounts
Tata Motors launches the top variant of the Tiago, Nissan Kicks SUV India launch is closing in. Harley-Davidson Street series and BMW Motorrad G310 twins have incredible year-end discounts. All this and more in this week's Auto Wrap.
Weekly Auto Wrap: Tata Harrier unveiled, Kia Motors launch in India, Car prices to increase
Tata Harrier, the most premium offering in Tata Motors's product lineup, has been unveiled and is slated to go on sale in January 2019. Kia Motors has made a big announcement. The likes of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have announced a price hike.
Weekly Auto Wrap | KTM 125 Duke | Maruti Swift, Baleno sales & more
This week, KTM has launched its most affordable motorcycle 125 Duke in the Indian market. Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno have clocked some staggering sales, creating records in their own way.
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review, adding Zing to a boring segment
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch is over. The new Ertiga is bigger, smarter and better in many areas and has been priced well too. Lets find out what new features do you get in the new Maruti Ertiga and does it make a great buy or not?
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2018 Maruti Ertiga launch, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Jawa Motorcycles
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2018 Ertiga in India starting at Rs 7.44 lakh. Mahindra is prepped to launch the Alturas G4. Jawa Motorcycles has made a comeback in India with three new bikes.
Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT Review – Pros & Cons
After a long wait, Royal Enfield enthusiasts can finally get their hands on the all-new Interceptor and Continental GT with a 650 cc parallel-twin engine. So what's good in them and could have been better? Watch to know more
Weekly Auto Wrap: New Mahindra Alturas, Skoda Kodiaq, Royal Enfield KX V-Twin Concept & more
Mahindra is set to take on the Toyota Fortuner, the Ford Endeavour & the Isuzu MU-X with the newest generation of the Rexton. Skoda has launched the Laurin & Klement edition of the Skoda Kodiaq. For Royal Enfield showcased a brand new premium bobber
Weekly Auto Wrap: Tata Harrier, Royal Enfield Bobber & more
Tata Motors has officially revealed its upcoming Harrier SUV. Royal Enfiled has teased its upcoming mystery motorcycle that will break cover at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan. Check out details on all this in Express Drives weekly auto wrap.
Weekley Auto Wrap: 2018 Hyundai Santro , Tata Tiago & Tigor JTP, Hero Destini 125
The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro has been launched in India. Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP performance editions have been launched. Competing with the likes of Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125 is now the most affordable 125cc scooter in the country.
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2018 Hyundai Santro, Tata Tigor facelift and more explained
The all-new Hyundai Santro has been unveiled and is now only a few days from its launch. Tata Motors has updated the Tigor subcompact sedan. Datsun GO and GO+ have also been updated. Find all the details on these and more on Express Drives
Electric Renault Kwid| Tata Harrier SUV Testing| 2019 Ford Aspire
The all-electric version of Renault Kwid was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show 2018. Tata Motors showcased how it is developing and testing the all-new Harrier SUV. The new Ford Aspire has launched in India at a rather aggressive price.
Weekly Auto Wrap: Royal Enfield 650 Twins, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza crash test and more explained
This week from the world of automobiles, Royal Enfield has launched its new 650 Twins in the US market indicating a launch in the Indian market this festive season. The Global NCAP has revealed the crash testing results.
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2018 Hyundai Santro bookings| Odd-Even Scheme| Jeep Compass Limited Plus
This week in the world of automobiles in India saw many new announcements from Hyundai confirming its AH2 codenamed small car as Santro to Supreme Court staying NGT rule and ordering changes to the Odd-Even rule.
Weekly Auto Wrap: Maruti Suzuki Electric Car, Tata Tiago NRG and new Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS
Tata Motors has been working hard to offer a wider range of vehicles to its customers. Royal Enfield has added a bit of safety to their motorcycles with the Classic 500 range and the Himalayan getting ABS. All this and more.
World of Wheels: Mahindra Marazzo, Tata Nexon Kraz & Suzuki V-Strom 650 Explained
We saw the launch of Mahindra Marazzo & Tata Nexon Kraz, that marks the Nexon's first anniversary. Besides these, Suzuki has good news for motorcyclists. More news from Tata Motors and Datsun India.
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2018 Marut Suzuki Ciaz, Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals & Mahindra Marazzo MPV explained
August 2018 saw the launch of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift and Royal Enfield celebrating 65 years of its partnership with the Indian Armed forces. We also decode Mahindra Marazzo for you.
