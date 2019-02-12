Suzuki Hayabusa Tribute | Dhoom Bike and An Icon!

Auto Video
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2019 Ford Endeavour| New Renault Kwid| Yamaha MT-15
The 2019 Ford Endeavour's India launch. Renault Kwid has been updated with new safety features. Suzuki Access 125 has been updated with a new safety feature & Yamaha India to roll out the new MT-15. Bookings of the new KTM 790 Duke have begun.
New Mahindra XUV300 Review: Faster than Maruti Brezza, Safer than Ford EcoSport!
The Mahindra XUV300 is the newest kid on the block in the sub-compact SUV space and it comes with the best safety and in-cabin features in this segment. However, it does falter on some areas as well. So is it good enough to take on the Maruti Suzuki
Weekly Auto Wrap: New Maruti Baleno RS | Tata Hexa price hike | KTM 790 Duke launch
The month of January has Maruti on a roll with the launches of the new 2019 Wagon R, the Baleno facelift and the Baleno RS facelift. KTM India will launch the most expensive and also the most powerful KTM, the KTM 790 Duke.
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: Santro arch-rival returns, more features, space & power!
India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki introduced the new 2019 WagonR recently. An old rival of the Hyundai Santro, has been met with an strong response with more than 16,000 units bookings within 8 days of its launch.
New Hyundai Creta | Honda CB300R | Dakar Rally 2019
New 2019 Hyundai Creta, updated Honda Cars and Jeep Compass Longitude (O), Skoda Superb Corporate Edition has been launched. Honda CB300R launched, Kawasaki has launched a new speed machine and Dakar Rally 2019.
Hyundai Verna Long-Term Review: Hits & Misses
Hyundai Verna is the most powerful car in its segment and is feature-loaded too. However, a car's true strengths and weaknesses are revealed properly in the long-term. In this video, Arpit Mahendra explains the pros & cons of the Hyundai Verna.
Royal Enfield Himalayan VS BMW G310 GS: Which ADV bike to buy!
The Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW's made-in-India G310 GS couldn't be more set apart. Where the Himalayan is functional and basic, the BMW is all about making an appearance.
Weekly Auto Wrap: New car launches in January | Aadhaar linking to driving licence
The month of January is lined up with a number of exciting car launches, including the highly-anticipated Tata Harrier and the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. All this and more in this week's news wrap.
2018 Mini Cooper S Convertible Review
The Mini is a far from the tiny micro car that inspired its name but the question is, does it still carry forward that good old ethos of being a small convenient car that can go fast and still be easy to park. Here is our review.
From Maruti Swift to Tata Harrier & TVS NTorq to Royal Enfield 650 twins
The year 2018 brought with a lot of exciting news from the automobile industry, especially because the 2018 Auto Expo was held in February.
Nissan Kicks Review: Hyundai Creta has a new rival
Nissan India will announce the prices of the new Kicks SUV in January 2019 and the bookings have been opened at a token amount of Rs 25,000.
Tata Tiago top trim launched | Nissan Kicks bookings | Harley & BMW Motorrad discounts
Tata Motors launches the top variant of the Tiago, Nissan Kicks SUV India launch is closing in. Harley-Davidson Street series and BMW Motorrad G310 twins have incredible year-end discounts. All this and more in this week's Auto Wrap.
Weekly Auto Wrap: Tata Harrier unveiled, Kia Motors launch in India, Car prices to increase
Tata Harrier, the most premium offering in Tata Motors's product lineup, has been unveiled and is slated to go on sale in January 2019. Kia Motors has made a big announcement. The likes of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have announced a price hike.
Weekly Auto Wrap | KTM 125 Duke | Maruti Swift, Baleno sales & more
This week, KTM has launched its most affordable motorcycle 125 Duke in the Indian market. Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno have clocked some staggering sales, creating records in their own way.
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review, adding Zing to a boring segment
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch is over. The new Ertiga is bigger, smarter and better in many areas and has been priced well too. Lets find out what new features do you get in the new Maruti Ertiga and does it make a great buy or not?
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2018 Maruti Ertiga launch, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Jawa Motorcycles
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2018 Ertiga in India starting at Rs 7.44 lakh. Mahindra is prepped to launch the Alturas G4. Jawa Motorcycles has made a comeback in India with three new bikes.
Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT Review – Pros & Cons
After a long wait, Royal Enfield enthusiasts can finally get their hands on the all-new Interceptor and Continental GT with a 650 cc parallel-twin engine. So what's good in them and could have been better? Watch to know more
Weekly Auto Wrap: New Mahindra Alturas, Skoda Kodiaq, Royal Enfield KX V-Twin Concept & more
Mahindra is set to take on the Toyota Fortuner, the Ford Endeavour & the Isuzu MU-X with the newest generation of the Rexton. Skoda has launched the Laurin & Klement edition of the Skoda Kodiaq. For Royal Enfield showcased a brand new premium bobber
