Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Road Test Review | Equal dosage of sporty and comfy

Kia Seltos First Drive Review: The new benchmark?
The Kia Seltos is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches for the year 2019. But before Kia Motors announces the price of the Seltos, we were invited to take the compact SUV for a spin around the streets of Goa. Watch the video to know more.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Long Term Review. This or Bajaj Pulsar?
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V entered our long term fleet almost 14 months back and it has clocked over 7,500 km till date.
Exploring North East’s beauty in Honda CR-V, Civic: Honda Drive to Discover 9
Express Drives recently was part of Honda’s Drive to Discover 9, wherein we drove through the stunning beauty of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. What made things better is that the drive was done in the Honda CR-V and Civic, both being premium offerings. The cars were put to a tough test through four days […]
Honda BigWing Dealership | New experience of buying & servicing a big Honda
Honda two-wheelers recently announced the launch of its new dealership network under the 'BigWing' brand name that is aimed at big bike customers. Express Drives was recently invited to take a tour of India's first-ever BigWing outlet in Gurugram.
Ather 450 Review | India’s fastest electric scooter
Ather 450, one of India's smartest electric scooters and the fastest one, is now available for sale in Chennai. The scooter was already on sale in Bengaluru and the company aims to expand its presence to 30 Indian cities by 2023.
Hyundai Kona Electric Review: Long range, great features yet not expensive
Hyundai Kona Electric has finally been launched in India at a price of Rs 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review | Splendor rival with an extra gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, a 110cc motorcycle with five gears has been launched in India recently & we were in Pune last week to ride it. The new model is not just about an extra gear as there are multiple other updates too.
BMW S 1000 RR Review: Fastest BMW ever!
BMW Motorrad has just introduced their second generation super sports bike the S 1000 RR in India. The BMW S 1000 RR when it first debuted had the world in awe and was arguably considered the best super bike money can buy.
Revolt RV400 AI enabled electric bike smartphone app explained
Revolt intel corp has unveiled India's first AI enabled all-electric bike, the RV400. This smart bike can be operated with the help of a smartphone app. Here we demonstrate what all the smartphone app can do.
MG Hector Review | Hit or a miss?
The latest brand to enter the Indian automotive industry is the Chinese owned, British brand MG Motor & they are about to launch their first model in India, the MG Hector. Equipped with a diesel, petrol & petrol mild-hybrid engines.
MG Hector Voice Commands Explained
The MG Hector has been creating a lot of buzz as it comes with multiple segment-first features. Apart from being India's first Internet car, Hector's voice commands are also the talk of the town. So what is this voice command and how does it work.
BMW Motorrad GS Experience: Training to be an adventure rider
BMW Motorrad's GS series of motorcycles is the most popular of its product lineup across the globe for they offer go-anywhere personality & capability. However, they need to be used how they're meant to be used, says BMW Lead Trainer Shahnawaz Karim.
Jeep Compass Trailhawk In-Depth Review, Skiing on sand!
Jeep Compass is pretty much responsible for putting Jeep India on the map with its go anywhere personality and a highly competitive price tag.
Honda CB300R Review | Fine design and handling
Honda CB300R - a Neo-Sports Cafe - is a great blend of modern & classic design. With a finely-finished body & all-LED lighting, the CB300R can easily be counted in the good-looking motorcycles in the segment.
Hyundai Venue SUV Review: Threat to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?
Hyundai Venue, India's first connected SUV has finally made its entry into the market and we have driven it recently in the beautiful North Eastern part of India.
MINI John Cooper Works Review | 230hp hot hatch now in India!
BMW's latest launch for 2019 is a hot looking hatchback, which is the Mini JCW. Already on sale in the global markets, there are multiple reasons to love it. Arpit Mahendra shares his experience of driving the JCW which is no less than a riot.
Hyundai Venue Features Explained through Animation
Hyundai Venue has been officially unveiled in India as Hyundai first ever sub-compact SUV, but more importantly, it is the country's first car ever to feature Internet-connectivity. What does that mean? We explain through this simple animated video.
BMW i3s Review: Is India ready for this electric car?
The BMW i3s electric car is an improved version of the i3 and is indeed BMW's idea of what a compact & practical EV should be like. The car is currently not on sale in India & in order to find out if it makes sense for our country.
