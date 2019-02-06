New Mahindra XUV300 Review: Faster than Maruti Brezza, Safer than Ford EcoSport! The Mahindra XUV300 is the newest kid on the block in the sub-compact SUV space and it comes with the best safety and in-cabin features in this segment. However, it does falter on some areas as well. So is it good enough to take on the Maruti Suzuki

Advertising