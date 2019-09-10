New BMW 7 Series Review: Palace on Wheels

Auto Video
Indian FTR 1200 S First Ride Review | Feels as powerful as it looks
Based on Indian Motorcycle's flat track championship-winning race bike FTR 750, Indian FTR 1200 S is one remarkable machine that feels powerful on the throttle and boasts of a fantastic design that bodes well with its aggressive personality.
Should there be a law against live-in-relationship?
The Rajasthan State Human Right Commission (SHRC) has equated the life of a woman in a live-in relationship with a “concubine” while asking the state government to bring in a law against live-in relationships.
Benelli Leoncino 500 Review | Great for city, better for touring
Benelli Leoncino 500 was launched in India some months back this year at Rs 4.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It is no doubt a fantastic-looking motorcycle but what's it like to ride. Abhilasha Singh takes it out for a spin in Delhi to find out.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review: Taking the fight to Maruti Suzuki Swift
The brand new third generation Grand i10 has been launched in India and is priced from Rs 4.99 to 7.99 lakh, a new cabin and a long feature list, how well does the new Nios look in front of the ever popular Maruti Suzuki Swift? We find out!
Revolt RV 400 Review | India’s first electric motorcycle
Revolt Intellicorp, the brainchild of Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, has given India its first affordable all-electric motorcycle in the form of the RV 400. We're all wary of what using electric vehicles will really be like.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Review: Premium and interesting or just another boring MPV?
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has just been introduced as a new premium offering from their NEXA dealership. Priced from Rs 9.8 – 11.46 lakh, the XL6 has no direct rival as a 6-seat premium offering in the segment with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine.
Volkswagen India working on all new Polo and SUV to rival the Creta
Steffen Knapp, head of VW India sheds light on their future plans as they plan their strategy towards SUVs & the next generation Polo hatchback for India. Steffan also takes us through the 10 long year history of the Polo hatchback in India.
10 Volkswagen Polo facts you probably didn’t know
Volkswagen Indian launched the Polo in India 10 years ago and ever since. Although VW has updated & facelifted the hatchback over the years, the Polo has not seen a generation change since. Yet, it has somehow managed to remain a strong contender.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Road Test Review | Equal dosage of sporty and comfy
We first rode the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on the Buddh International Circuit & no doubt, it proved itself as a promising package. But a lot of our audience wanted to see the motorcycle perform in the real world.
Kia Seltos First Drive Review: The new benchmark?
The Kia Seltos is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches for the year 2019. But before Kia Motors announces the price of the Seltos, we were invited to take the compact SUV for a spin around the streets of Goa. Watch the video to know more.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Long Term Review. This or Bajaj Pulsar?
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V entered our long term fleet almost 14 months back and it has clocked over 7,500 km till date.
Exploring North East’s beauty in Honda CR-V, Civic: Honda Drive to Discover 9
Express Drives recently was part of Honda’s Drive to Discover 9, wherein we drove through the stunning beauty of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. What made things better is that the drive was done in the Honda CR-V and Civic, both being premium offerings. The cars were put to a tough test through four days […]
Honda BigWing Dealership | New experience of buying & servicing a big Honda
Honda two-wheelers recently announced the launch of its new dealership network under the 'BigWing' brand name that is aimed at big bike customers. Express Drives was recently invited to take a tour of India's first-ever BigWing outlet in Gurugram.
Ather 450 Review | India’s fastest electric scooter
Ather 450, one of India's smartest electric scooters and the fastest one, is now available for sale in Chennai. The scooter was already on sale in Bengaluru and the company aims to expand its presence to 30 Indian cities by 2023.
Hyundai Kona Electric Review: Long range, great features yet not expensive
Hyundai Kona Electric has finally been launched in India at a price of Rs 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review | Splendor rival with an extra gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, a 110cc motorcycle with five gears has been launched in India recently & we were in Pune last week to ride it. The new model is not just about an extra gear as there are multiple other updates too.
BMW S 1000 RR Review: Fastest BMW ever!
BMW Motorrad has just introduced their second generation super sports bike the S 1000 RR in India. The BMW S 1000 RR when it first debuted had the world in awe and was arguably considered the best super bike money can buy.
Revolt RV400 AI enabled electric bike smartphone app explained
Revolt intel corp has unveiled India's first AI enabled all-electric bike, the RV400. This smart bike can be operated with the help of a smartphone app. Here we demonstrate what all the smartphone app can do.
MG Hector Review | Hit or a miss?
The latest brand to enter the Indian automotive industry is the Chinese owned, British brand MG Motor & they are about to launch their first model in India, the MG Hector. Equipped with a diesel, petrol & petrol mild-hybrid engines.
Advertising