New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review, adding Zing to a boring segment The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch is over. The new Ertiga is bigger, smarter and better in many areas and has been priced well too. Lets find out what new features do you get in the new Maruti Ertiga and does it make a great buy or not?

Advertising