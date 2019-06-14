MG Hector Review | Hit or a miss?

Auto Video
MG Hector Voice Commands Explained
The MG Hector has been creating a lot of buzz as it comes with multiple segment-first features. Apart from being India's first Internet car, Hector's voice commands are also the talk of the town. So what is this voice command and how does it work.
BMW Motorrad GS Experience: Training to be an adventure rider
BMW Motorrad's GS series of motorcycles is the most popular of its product lineup across the globe for they offer go-anywhere personality & capability. However, they need to be used how they're meant to be used, says BMW Lead Trainer Shahnawaz Karim.
MG Hector Voice Commands Explained
The MG Hector has been creating a lot of buzz. Apart from being India's first Internet car, Hector's voice commands are also the talk of the town. So what is this voice command & how does it work and what all can you do with it?
Jeep Compass Trailhawk In-Depth Review, Skiing on sand!
Jeep Compass is pretty much responsible for putting Jeep India on the map with its go anywhere personality and a highly competitive price tag.
Honda CB300R Review | Fine design and handling
Honda CB300R - a Neo-Sports Cafe - is a great blend of modern & classic design. With a finely-finished body & all-LED lighting, the CB300R can easily be counted in the good-looking motorcycles in the segment.
Hyundai Venue SUV Review: Threat to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?
Hyundai Venue, India's first connected SUV has finally made its entry into the market and we have driven it recently in the beautiful North Eastern part of India.
MINI John Cooper Works Review | 230hp hot hatch now in India!
BMW's latest launch for 2019 is a hot looking hatchback, which is the Mini JCW. Already on sale in the global markets, there are multiple reasons to love it. Arpit Mahendra shares his experience of driving the JCW which is no less than a riot.
Hyundai Venue Features Explained through Animation
Hyundai Venue has been officially unveiled in India as Hyundai first ever sub-compact SUV, but more importantly, it is the country's first car ever to feature Internet-connectivity. What does that mean? We explain through this simple animated video.
BMW i3s Review: Is India ready for this electric car?
The BMW i3s electric car is an improved version of the i3 and is indeed BMW's idea of what a compact & practical EV should be like. The car is currently not on sale in India & in order to find out if it makes sense for our country.
Ford-Mahindra compact SUV | BS-VI Maruti cars | Honda CBR650R
Mahindra & Ford Motor Company have made a big announcement, taking forward the agreement first signed in 2017. Express Drives brings to you images of the interior of the upcoming MG Hector.
Hyundai Venue key features that Brezza, EcoSport and Tata Nexon don’t have
Hyundai Venue is India's first connected vehicle and what unique features the Hyundai venue will offer and what difference will they make in your life? That's exactly what we explain in this video.
New 8Th Gen Porsche 911 Race Track Review
The Porsche 911 is one of the most iconic sports cars ever made & what makes it really special is that even after 56 years the new 8th generation 911 bears a visual resemblance to the first 911. So here's our review of the new Porsche 911.
Weekly Auto Wrap – All about the Hyundai Venue, Jeep Compass Trailhawk and more
Hyundai Venue, the very first sub-compact SUV in the manufacturer’s lineup in India, has been unveiled. Jeep India will soon be rolling out the off-road oriented Compass Trailhawk. All this and more in this week’s auto news wrap.
2019 WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley
Western India Automobile Association, in association with JK Tyre, successfully concluded yet another edition of the all-women car rally. To mark WIAA's centenary year, Rally to the Valley was organised by an all-women crew.
New Triumph Street Twin Review | Looks great, handles easy
The new Triumph Street Twin looks just as pretty as its bigger counterparts in the Bonneville family, and with a slightly smaller price tag, it is quite a buy.
Hyundai Venue unveiling | Renault Kwid price hike | Royal Enfield Trials
Hyundai is working on an all-new sub-compact SUV codenamed QXi, & now we know that it will be called Venue. The Venue will be unveiled in April. Renault Kwid prices will be increased starting 1st April & now maybe a good time to buy one.
2019 Ford Figo Bollywood Style Review
The 2019 Ford Figo comes with 1,200 changes but that doesn't show up in the first look. In this video, we explain what difference do these changes make and what are the strengths and weaknesses of the new Ford Figo Facelift.
New 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Review | The Dominar worth waiting for?
Bajaj Dominar 400 - the Pune based manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle was a highly awaited one but failed to set the sales charts on fire. Taking lessons from this, Bajaj will soon launch the new and updated Dominar 400 in India in the days to come.
2019 Tata Hexa | 2019 Maruti Ignis | Classic 350 ABS
With the upcoming government mandate on compulsory addition of safety features in cars, manufactures are one by one updating their model lineups. All this and more in this week’s Auto News Wrap.
Advertising