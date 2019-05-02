BMW i3s Review: Is India ready for this electric car?

Auto Video
Ford-Mahindra compact SUV | BS-VI Maruti cars | Honda CBR650R
Mahindra & Ford Motor Company have made a big announcement, taking forward the agreement first signed in 2017. Express Drives brings to you images of the interior of the upcoming MG Hector.
Hyundai Venue key features that Brezza, EcoSport and Tata Nexon don’t have
Hyundai Venue is India's first connected vehicle and what unique features the Hyundai venue will offer and what difference will they make in your life? That's exactly what we explain in this video.
New 8Th Gen Porsche 911 Race Track Review
The Porsche 911 is one of the most iconic sports cars ever made & what makes it really special is that even after 56 years the new 8th generation 911 bears a visual resemblance to the first 911. So here's our review of the new Porsche 911.
Weekly Auto Wrap – All about the Hyundai Venue, Jeep Compass Trailhawk and more
Hyundai Venue, the very first sub-compact SUV in the manufacturer’s lineup in India, has been unveiled. Jeep India will soon be rolling out the off-road oriented Compass Trailhawk. All this and more in this week’s auto news wrap.
2019 WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley
Western India Automobile Association, in association with JK Tyre, successfully concluded yet another edition of the all-women car rally. To mark WIAA's centenary year, Rally to the Valley was organised by an all-women crew.
New Triumph Street Twin Review | Looks great, handles easy
The new Triumph Street Twin looks just as pretty as its bigger counterparts in the Bonneville family, and with a slightly smaller price tag, it is quite a buy.
Hyundai Venue unveiling | Renault Kwid price hike | Royal Enfield Trials
Hyundai is working on an all-new sub-compact SUV codenamed QXi, & now we know that it will be called Venue. The Venue will be unveiled in April. Renault Kwid prices will be increased starting 1st April & now maybe a good time to buy one.
2019 Ford Figo Bollywood Style Review
The 2019 Ford Figo comes with 1,200 changes but that doesn't show up in the first look. In this video, we explain what difference do these changes make and what are the strengths and weaknesses of the new Ford Figo Facelift.
New 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Review | The Dominar worth waiting for?
Bajaj Dominar 400 - the Pune based manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle was a highly awaited one but failed to set the sales charts on fire. Taking lessons from this, Bajaj will soon launch the new and updated Dominar 400 in India in the days to come.
2019 Tata Hexa | 2019 Maruti Ignis | Classic 350 ABS
With the upcoming government mandate on compulsory addition of safety features in cars, manufactures are one by one updating their model lineups. All this and more in this week’s Auto News Wrap.
BMW F750 GS Review | Middle-weight ADV worth the buy?
BMW F750 GS and F850 GS are powered by the same parallel twin engine, but the F850 gets about 20 bhp more than the 750 for which the power is electronically restricted.
Auto Wrap Weekly: New Ford Endeavour launch | Honda Civic comeback | Big discount on Kawasaki
2019 Ford Endeavour has been launched in India at a price tag smaller than the older version. In other news, 2019 Honda Civic to launch in India next month and bookings for Honda CBR650R are now open. All these & more in this week's Auto News Wrap.
2019 Ford Endeavour Review in Thar Desert! Off-Road, Dune Bashing
The 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift has been launched with minor updates to design and interior to keep it fresh. More importantly, prices have gone down and the six spwed manual gearbox is back with tje 2.2 litre variant.
Maruti Suzuki Night Service: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki service centres will now operate around the clock. To know more about the service & the additional costs involved, we spent some time at a Maruti Suzuki workshop in Gurugram, Haryana. Find out all you need to know with Abhilasha Singh.
New Honda Civic Review: Don’t buy Faux SUVs!
The new 2019 Honda Civic is making a comeback in India with its launch in the first week of March. So is the new Civic good enough to be successful again? Arpit Mahendra recently found out around Bangalore!
Suzuki Hayabusa Tribute | Dhoom Bike and An Icon!
The legendary Suzuki Hayabusa, which became famous in India after the movie Dhoom is in its 20th year of life and will soon be stopped. Before this iconic machine goes into the pages of history, here's a tribute to this Speed Demon.
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2019 Ford Endeavour| New Renault Kwid| Yamaha MT-15
The 2019 Ford Endeavour's India launch. Renault Kwid has been updated with new safety features. Suzuki Access 125 has been updated with a new safety feature & Yamaha India to roll out the new MT-15. Bookings of the new KTM 790 Duke have begun.
New Mahindra XUV300 Review: Faster than Maruti Brezza, Safer than Ford EcoSport!
The Mahindra XUV300 is the newest kid on the block in the sub-compact SUV space and it comes with the best safety and in-cabin features in this segment. However, it does falter on some areas as well. So is it good enough to take on the Maruti Suzuki
Weekly Auto Wrap: New Maruti Baleno RS | Tata Hexa price hike | KTM 790 Duke launch
The month of January has Maruti on a roll with the launches of the new 2019 Wagon R, the Baleno facelift and the Baleno RS facelift. KTM India will launch the most expensive and also the most powerful KTM, the KTM 790 Duke.
