BMW 3 Series Review: Fast, Fun and Comfortable as well!

Auto Video
Skoda Kodiaq Scout First Drive Review: All changes explained
Skoda has given the recently introduced Scout variant of the Kodiaq with a few visual updates which are aimed at giving it a rugged appearance.
Ford Aspire Long Term Review: Here’s is where it stands
What is the petrol manual variant of the Ford Aspire like to live with? We answer this and all the other major question regarding this compact sedan in this video. We have driven the Aspire for more than 4,000 kms out of the total 11,000 kms.
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross AT Review: The perfect daily pick-up truck?
The Isuzu D-max V-Cross is now easier to live with as it comes with new features and a new refined engine and an automatic gearbox is what the manufacturer of the pick-up truck claims. But is it true? Watch the video and find out.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review: Can it beat the Renault Kwid?
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is an entry-level offering draped in the aesthetics of a micro-SUV. But apart from its design, what other unique attributes does this car offer? Watch our detailed first drive review to find out!
Datsun Go and Go+ CVT review: Automatic convenience is a boon
The Go and Go+ have now received optional CVTs in their top-spec trims. How well do these work and is the expected premium over AMTs justified? Watch our video to know more.
Renault Triber review: A do-it all car?
The Renault Triber is a 7-seater that is supposed to take on famous hatchbacks like the Grand i10 as well as the Swift. Does it manage to acquit itself well or not is something you will see in this video.
Honda City Long Term Review: All You Want to Know About the Mid-Size Sedan
The Honda City has been a benchmark in the mid-size sedan segment through-out its generations. The diesel derivative of its fourth-generation iteration has been a part of Express Drives long term fleet for the last four months.
New BMW 7 Series Review: Palace on Wheels
The new BMW 7 Series has a lot of changes but the most notable one is the massive grille, which might not go down well with some. That said, the car now features some excellent comfort & convenience technologies & is better than the earlier version.
Indian FTR 1200 S First Ride Review | Feels as powerful as it looks
Based on Indian Motorcycle's flat track championship-winning race bike FTR 750, Indian FTR 1200 S is one remarkable machine that feels powerful on the throttle and boasts of a fantastic design that bodes well with its aggressive personality.
Should there be a law against live-in-relationship?
The Rajasthan State Human Right Commission (SHRC) has equated the life of a woman in a live-in relationship with a “concubine” while asking the state government to bring in a law against live-in relationships.
Benelli Leoncino 500 Review | Great for city, better for touring
Benelli Leoncino 500 was launched in India some months back this year at Rs 4.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It is no doubt a fantastic-looking motorcycle but what's it like to ride. Abhilasha Singh takes it out for a spin in Delhi to find out.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review: Taking the fight to Maruti Suzuki Swift
The brand new third generation Grand i10 has been launched in India and is priced from Rs 4.99 to 7.99 lakh, a new cabin and a long feature list, how well does the new Nios look in front of the ever popular Maruti Suzuki Swift? We find out!
Revolt RV 400 Review | India’s first electric motorcycle
Revolt Intellicorp, the brainchild of Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, has given India its first affordable all-electric motorcycle in the form of the RV 400. We're all wary of what using electric vehicles will really be like.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Review: Premium and interesting or just another boring MPV?
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has just been introduced as a new premium offering from their NEXA dealership. Priced from Rs 9.8 – 11.46 lakh, the XL6 has no direct rival as a 6-seat premium offering in the segment with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine.
Volkswagen India working on all new Polo and SUV to rival the Creta
Steffen Knapp, head of VW India sheds light on their future plans as they plan their strategy towards SUVs & the next generation Polo hatchback for India. Steffan also takes us through the 10 long year history of the Polo hatchback in India.
10 Volkswagen Polo facts you probably didn’t know
Volkswagen Indian launched the Polo in India 10 years ago and ever since. Although VW has updated & facelifted the hatchback over the years, the Polo has not seen a generation change since. Yet, it has somehow managed to remain a strong contender.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Road Test Review | Equal dosage of sporty and comfy
We first rode the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on the Buddh International Circuit & no doubt, it proved itself as a promising package. But a lot of our audience wanted to see the motorcycle perform in the real world.
Kia Seltos First Drive Review: The new benchmark?
The Kia Seltos is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches for the year 2019. But before Kia Motors announces the price of the Seltos, we were invited to take the compact SUV for a spin around the streets of Goa. Watch the video to know more.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Long Term Review. This or Bajaj Pulsar?
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V entered our long term fleet almost 14 months back and it has clocked over 7,500 km till date.
Advertising