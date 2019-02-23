Auto Video
Auto Wrap Weekly: New Ford Endeavour launch | Honda Civic comeback | Big discount on Kawasaki
2019 Ford Endeavour has been launched in India at a price tag smaller than the older version. In other news, 2019 Honda Civic to launch in India next month and bookings for Honda CBR650R are now open. All these & more in this week's Auto News Wrap.
2019 Ford Endeavour Review in Thar Desert! Off-Road, Dune Bashing
The 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift has been launched with minor updates to design and interior to keep it fresh. More importantly, prices have gone down and the six spwed manual gearbox is back with tje 2.2 litre variant.
Maruti Suzuki Night Service: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki service centres will now operate around the clock. To know more about the service & the additional costs involved, we spent some time at a Maruti Suzuki workshop in Gurugram, Haryana. Find out all you need to know with Abhilasha Singh.
New Honda Civic Review: Don’t buy Faux SUVs!
The new 2019 Honda Civic is making a comeback in India with its launch in the first week of March. So is the new Civic good enough to be successful again? Arpit Mahendra recently found out around Bangalore!
Suzuki Hayabusa Tribute | Dhoom Bike and An Icon!
The legendary Suzuki Hayabusa, which became famous in India after the movie Dhoom is in its 20th year of life and will soon be stopped. Before this iconic machine goes into the pages of history, here's a tribute to this Speed Demon.
Weekly Auto Wrap: 2019 Ford Endeavour| New Renault Kwid| Yamaha MT-15
The 2019 Ford Endeavour's India launch. Renault Kwid has been updated with new safety features. Suzuki Access 125 has been updated with a new safety feature & Yamaha India to roll out the new MT-15. Bookings of the new KTM 790 Duke have begun.
New Mahindra XUV300 Review: Faster than Maruti Brezza, Safer than Ford EcoSport!
The Mahindra XUV300 is the newest kid on the block in the sub-compact SUV space and it comes with the best safety and in-cabin features in this segment. However, it does falter on some areas as well. So is it good enough to take on the Maruti Suzuki
Weekly Auto Wrap: New Maruti Baleno RS | Tata Hexa price hike | KTM 790 Duke launch
The month of January has Maruti on a roll with the launches of the new 2019 Wagon R, the Baleno facelift and the Baleno RS facelift. KTM India will launch the most expensive and also the most powerful KTM, the KTM 790 Duke.
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: Santro arch-rival returns, more features, space & power!
India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki introduced the new 2019 WagonR recently. An old rival of the Hyundai Santro, has been met with an strong response with more than 16,000 units bookings within 8 days of its launch.
New Hyundai Creta | Honda CB300R | Dakar Rally 2019
New 2019 Hyundai Creta, updated Honda Cars and Jeep Compass Longitude (O), Skoda Superb Corporate Edition has been launched. Honda CB300R launched, Kawasaki has launched a new speed machine and Dakar Rally 2019.
Hyundai Verna Long-Term Review: Hits & Misses
Hyundai Verna is the most powerful car in its segment and is feature-loaded too. However, a car's true strengths and weaknesses are revealed properly in the long-term. In this video, Arpit Mahendra explains the pros & cons of the Hyundai Verna.
Royal Enfield Himalayan VS BMW G310 GS: Which ADV bike to buy!
The Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW's made-in-India G310 GS couldn't be more set apart. Where the Himalayan is functional and basic, the BMW is all about making an appearance.
Weekly Auto Wrap: New car launches in January | Aadhaar linking to driving licence
The month of January is lined up with a number of exciting car launches, including the highly-anticipated Tata Harrier and the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. All this and more in this week's news wrap.
2018 Mini Cooper S Convertible Review
The Mini is a far from the tiny micro car that inspired its name but the question is, does it still carry forward that good old ethos of being a small convenient car that can go fast and still be easy to park. Here is our review.
From Maruti Swift to Tata Harrier & TVS NTorq to Royal Enfield 650 twins
The year 2018 brought with a lot of exciting news from the automobile industry, especially because the 2018 Auto Expo was held in February.
Nissan Kicks Review: Hyundai Creta has a new rival
Nissan India will announce the prices of the new Kicks SUV in January 2019 and the bookings have been opened at a token amount of Rs 25,000.
Tata Tiago top trim launched | Nissan Kicks bookings | Harley & BMW Motorrad discounts
Tata Motors launches the top variant of the Tiago, Nissan Kicks SUV India launch is closing in. Harley-Davidson Street series and BMW Motorrad G310 twins have incredible year-end discounts. All this and more in this week's Auto Wrap.
Weekly Auto Wrap: Tata Harrier unveiled, Kia Motors launch in India, Car prices to increase
Tata Harrier, the most premium offering in Tata Motors's product lineup, has been unveiled and is slated to go on sale in January 2019. Kia Motors has made a big announcement. The likes of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have announced a price hike.
Weekly Auto Wrap | KTM 125 Duke | Maruti Swift, Baleno sales & more
This week, KTM has launched its most affordable motorcycle 125 Duke in the Indian market. Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno have clocked some staggering sales, creating records in their own way.
