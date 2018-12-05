Todays Paper
IMD: Warmer winter in store as El Nino brews over Pacific
El Nino is a climatic phenomenon that occurs due to an abnormal warming of Pacific Ocean and is known to impact global weather patterns.
Punjab: 2 cops booked after death of local Congress leader in custody
President of Ward number 63 SC wing of the Congress, Bittu Shah (35), was rounded up by a team from Hakima police station on Sunday evening and later he died in a local hospital as his blood sugar level dropped.
Mumbai: Pvt chemical firms dumping waste, residents approach police, MPCB
According to the Ambernath Citizens’ Forum (ACF), private chemical firms in the nearby MIDC areas have been using farmland in Karavale village to dispose their waste
Seize passport of sugar mill owner: Union Minister Satya Pal Singh writes to Minister for Sugarcane Development Suresh Rana
The Minister of State for Human Resource Development requested that action should be taken against Umesh and other directors of the company by lodging FIR and confiscating their passports. Look out notices should also be issued against them at every airport, he wrote
Upendra Kushwaha dares BJP to oust him as Union minister
The RLSP chief, who is the minister of state for Human Resource Development, had earlier served the BJP with a deadline of November 30 to increase the number of seats offered from two.
All MPs will back legislation on Ayodhya temple after Delhi dharma sabha: VHP
VHP international joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that no “Ram virodhi” (anti-Ram) person is left in the country; the atmosphere that has developed has made everyone a “Ram bhakt (devotee)”.
Madhya Pradesh CEO: No tampering of EVMs, 3-layer security guarding strongrooms
Responding to allegations that some machines reached district headquarters a couple of days after the polling, the CEO said they were reserve machines not used in polling.
Death in Jhajjar police station: Arvind Kejriwal visits kin, seeks CBI probe
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Rajesh, a resident of Jhajjar’s Radha Swami Colony, had died because of beating by the police last Tuesday.
COP24: Will achieve all our climate targets ahead of deadlines, India tells environment meet
India had, in 2015, as part of the international requirement ahead of the finalisation of the Paris Agreement, listed a series of specific actions it would take to fight climate change.
Punjab: 20 district cooperative banks to be merged with PSCB
The 20 DCCBs, having 804 branches across the state, were district-wise independent authorities. With the merger, the DCCBs would now be the branches of the PSCB and function like other commercial banks.
Assam: 40 lakh out, only 7 lakh claims in as NRC deadline nears
The final draft NRC had listed 2.8 crore people, leaving out 40 lakh applicants, with the Supreme Court fixing December 15 as the last day for them to submit ‘Claims and Objections’.
Corridor of uncertainty
Kartarpur is an isolated gesture by Pakistan prompted by domestic compulsions.
