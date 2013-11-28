IMD: Warmer winter in store as El Nino brews over Pacific

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13 September, 2026
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The Front Page
Behind the BRICS agreement: No Ukraine, Iran-UAE balance, swipe at (US) tariffs, flagging Gaza
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Divya A
Shubhajit Roy
Delhi rolls out red carpet for Pezeshkian, daughter: Rashtrapati Bhavan to shopping at BRICS Bazaar
Divya A
No fire & brimstone: Delhi pushes back against making BRICS a geopolitical bloc
C. Raja Mohan
Modi and Xi hold talks: ‘Partners not rivals, committed to resolution of boundary question’
Shubhajit Roy
Divya A
RBI rejects Tata Sons plea to remain private, directs the firm to go public
George Mathew
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The City - Delhi
Delhi
Mumbai
Chocolate pyramids and Matryoshka dolls: Red carpet welcome for BRICS guests
Nirbhay Thakur
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Politics
NDA to Opposition, Minister to Akhilesh Yadav, why key UP players step up Nishad outreach
Lalmani Verma
Amid Punjab’s shifting battle lines, can Sachin Pilot be a game changer for Congress?
Neerja Chowdhury
Aam Aadmi Party set to ally with Goa Forward Party in Assembly polls, Congress kept out
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Why Yogi Adityanath is BJP trump card in UP polls despite youth unease, caste rifts
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Liz Mathew
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Nation
From different faiths, they went to court to marry. He was assaulted, arrested – and now acquitted
Anand Mohan J
How Bihar’s MGCU campus cost jumped Rs 488 crore in six months amid tender splits, missing records
Santosh Singh
Adult star’s stay at Rourkela circuit house creates a flutter, police begin probe
Sujit Bisoyi
Mental wellness: NIMHANS to be nodal body for BRICS Centres of Excellence
Anonna Dutt
‘Surprise and relief’: Scribes from UAE, Iran react to their leaders’ meeting
Divya A
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Opinion
Listen to women in pain
Sukhmani Malik
Tavleen Singh writes: Who are the real patriots?
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Tavleen Singh
P Chidambaram writes: Holding a mirror to GDP numbers
P Chidambaram
Former Iraq ambassador to UN writes: 25 years after 9/11, who really won the War on Terror?
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Feisal Amin al-Istrabadi
What has made Delhi so indifferent to the humanity of Dilliwallahs?
Kaushik Das Gupta
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Economy
HDFC Bank recommends two candidates for MD & CEO, proposes two ED appointments
George Mathew
Sports
Speed Demon flagged: How Pranesh denied Nihal Sarin & Gambits a spot in GCL final
Mayank Chaudhary
India vs Afghanistan T20Is: In series of unusual setting, focus on asterisks
Shuvaditya Bose
Wushu athlete axed at the eleventh hour, cries foul, but the Association says she is not fit
Nitin Sharma
Women’s Asia Cup: India face familiar foes Sri Lanka, their left-arm gauntlet
Shankar Narayan
EYE
Was Ashoka India’s lost future
Rohan Manoj
Mammootty at 75: The man, the myth and the Malayalam cinema star
Nidheesh MK
Table for the world: How family, food, and community offer comfort
Suvir Saran
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