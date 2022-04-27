scorecardresearch
‘No symbol of slavery should remain’: Delhi’s Mohammadpur village ‘renamed’ Madhavpuram

LIC IPO to open May 4, price band set at Rs 902-949 per share

Malayalam actor claims Vijay Babu sexually abused her for months

Cong revamps Haryana leadership, Udai Bhan is Selja’s replacement

Vaccinating children priority, threat of Covid not over: PM Modi tells CMs

Time to pull the plug on Kohli's T20I career

What the bulldozing of a food cart in Jahangirpuri says
Express Opinion

Premium
RCB fast bowler Harshal Patel used to work at a perfume store for $35 a day

Ardeshir B.K. Dubash, ex-Honorary Consul of Peru, receives Order of "Merit in the Diplomatic Service of Peru José Gregorio Paz Soldán"
What Is Postpartum Depression?
upGrad partners with Golden Gate University - San Francisco to continue its global expansion
Common Liver Conditions in Children
Centre meting out ‘step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra’: CM Uddhav after PM’s call to reduce VAT on fuels

Thackeray said that Maharashtra contributes 38.3 per cent of direct taxes and 15 per cent of Goods and Services Tax (GST) but in return gets just 5.5 per cent of the total taxes it sends to the Centre. Even now, Maharashtra has to get Rs 26,500 crore as its dues from Centre, he added.

‘Our shoulders broad enough for such remarks’: HC while hearing plea seeking contempt action against Raut, Walse-Patil

mumbai covid cases news, mumbai covid cases

Mumbai again records over 100 Covid-19 cases, number of tests stagnant

Navi Mumbai: Cidco seeks Maharashtra govt’s nod to implement Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road

Send CCTV footage of Contai civic polling for forensic exam: Calcutta HC to EC

The division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said, “We are of the opinion that...in larger public interest and to uphold democratic principles it is necessary to get forensic audit of CCTV footage of the Contai Municipality election done."

Khejuri blast: TMC leader among three held, sent to five-day NIA custody

Heat wave forecast in 7 districts, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting today

Nadia gangrape case: CBI questions father of prime accused for 7 hrs

ED attaches Rs 6.17 crore from fintech firms linked to Chinese nationals

The Enforcement Directorate says the fintech firms were set up for carrying out illegal transactions, issuing loans and raising investments through mobile apps such as Cash Master, Krazy Rupee, Cashin and Rupee Menu.

HAL commences Main Airframe Fatigue Test of LCA Mk1

Bengaluru: ‘B-Khata’ property owners can get ‘A-khata’ certificate from BBMP by paying betterment charges

Mangaluru cops suspended for ‘assaulting’ trio detained for heckling Muslim vendor

Everyday Law & Policy: What is Section 144?

The 2017 rioting case against Hardik Patel

Why is Maharashtra experiencing a heatwave again?

Do vaccines protect against Long Covid?

Malik's bribery allegations, what CBI is probing

Vaccinating children up to age 12: what next

Study finds link between asthma drug, coronavirus

Netflix's biggest loss in 10 years: a warning sign?

Musk's Twitter: His free speech argument and India

States vs Centre on VC selection: rules, friction

Virat Kohli (7)

Time to pull the plug on Kohli’s T20I career

Deepika Padukone

Before Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s best looks

poster

Cinema Con 2022: All the big newsmakers

tiger shroff

Everything to know about Heropanti 2

Here's how Twitter could change under Elon Musk (640 × 853 px)

Here’s how Twitter could change under Elon Musk

Acharya 640

Behind-the-scenes of Ram Charan’s Acharya

bhumi1

What Bhumi Pednekar’s break day looks like

kartik kiara

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani launch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer

null

Avengers Endgame completes 3 years: 15 best moments

AUDIO

Expresso Sports Update at 3:30 pm on 27th April

Expresso IPL Update at 1:30 pm on 27th April

Expresso Bollywood Update at 11:30 am on 27th April

Headlines at 10:30 am on 27th April

Business News at 9:30 am on 27th April

Elon Musk and his $44 billion Twitter deal

The Catch Up: 26 April

Headlines at 8:30 pm on 26th April

Expresso Entertainment Update at 8:00 pm on 26th April

Technology

Xiaomi Pad 5 first impressions

What exactly does the Xiaomi Pad 5 offer that's different from other Android tablets? Here’s my first impression of Xiaomi's latest tablet for India.

'Against censorship that goes far beyond the law': Elon Musk

Five lesser known facts about Twitter

Six years on, Tesla Model 3 Indian customers still waiting

IPL 2022

No Match in Progress.
GT v SRH27 Apr, 19:30, Mumbai
DC v KKR28 Apr, 19:30, Mumbai
Full Schedule
How Dr Nivedita Gupta, a virologist, scaled up India's Covid-19 testing process

‘Saxophone Sisters’ — how this duo from Bengal overcame the digital divide to script a musical journey

'Technology helped us scale up our homegrown brand in a pandemic'

Hills, dense forests, wild animals: How an Anganwadi worker in Coonoor helped migrants during lockdown

Business As Usual by E P Unny, April 2022
