PV Sindhu’s Olympic silver to be followed by Khel Ratna award

PV Sindhu created history on Friday as she became the first Indian woman to clinch silver at the Olympics. Her performance brought the nation together. Even though she was playing against the World Champion, Calorina Marin of spain, Sindhu pulled off an amazing display of attacking skills against the World No. 1. Sindhu won the first set with a narrow margin but continued her brilliant effort in the other sets. Eventually, the World no. 10, Sindhu, lost 1-19, 12-21, 15-21 in the thrilling Final match against Marin.

PV Sindhu also etched her name in the history books after she became the first Indian woman to reach the final of Badminton at the Olympics.

With her resounding success at the Rio 2016 Olympic podium, she now automatically qualifies for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award. She will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Viswanathan Anand and other respected sportpersons to receive the award.

Badminton Association of India’s President, Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta, on Friday alsi announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for PV Sindhu for her momentous feat at Rio 2016 Olympics. BAI announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Dronacharya awardee Coach Pullela Gopichand.

The Silver medal comes after Sakshi Malik won the Bronze in wrestling. Sindhu, thus, became the fifth woman in the Indian Olympics history to win a medal. Earlier Saina Nehwal had won Bronze in badminton at the London 2012 Olympics.

Praising PV Sidhu’s efforts, Badminton Association of India’s President, Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta said, “I congratulate her for this historical achievement and bringing laurels for India. This is a huge milestone in Indian Badminton fraternity and it shows the strength of Indian badminton at the world stage. This Silver Medal will surely motivate lakhs of children to take up the sport and inspire them perform above their ability. On behalf of BAI and Indian Badminton fraternity, I am congratulating her again for marvellous achievement.”

“I also congratulate Coach P Gopichand who again took India to new heights. Padma Bhushan Gopichand brought many laurels in his playing days and now his players are achieving new feats. Indian Badminton fraternity is very lucky to have a coach and mentor like him,” he added.

