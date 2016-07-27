Parveen Rana provisionally replaces Narsingh Yadav in the Rio 2016 Olympics team

Parveen Rana is a former junior world championship medallist. (Source: Facebook) Parveen Rana is a former junior world championship medallist. (Source: Facebook)

In the latest turn of events in the Narsingh Yadav dope controversy, the United World Wrestling has announced that Indian Olympic Association has asked them to replace Narsingh Yadav with Parveen Rana as an provisional entry.

In a media release, the UWW announced that IOA has expressed the desire to name Rana as a replacement. Because Narsingh was caught in a out-of-competition dope test, a replacement can be done after the last date.

Rana, who is a former junior world medallist, will head to Georgia with the India team on Wednesday and train with them for the remaining part before Rio Games. He is also a multiple time national medallist.

At the World Championship trials held in New Delhi last year, Rana had lost to Narsingh in the dying seconds of the bout. For now, Narsingh’s name is not in the list of wrestlers going to Rio.

There is still hope for Narsingh to pack his bags and head to Rio. If NADA rules that a sabotage had actually happened and Narsingh is clean, then the wrestler’s chances of going to Rio will increase. He has to only pass a dope test before flying to Rio.

A lot depends on the ruling that will come on Thursday and that will decide who heads to Rio. For Narsingh, he has to prove that it was a conspiracy against him and he has no role in taking the banned substance.

On Tuesday, Narsingh filed a police complaint at the Rai police station alleging a 17-year-old boy of putting the banned substance in his food.

