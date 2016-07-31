Mann Ki Baat: I will be your postman and deliver your greetings to India’s Rio 2016 Olympics contingent, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi had launched the Narendra Modi mobile app to connect with people and let the people know about the ‘day-to-day’ activities of the prime minister. (Source: Reuters) PM Modi had launched the Narendra Modi mobile app to connect with people and let the people know about the ‘day-to-day’ activities of the prime minister. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, flagged off “Run for Rio” from the Dhyanchand Stadium in Delhi to congratulate the Rio Olympics bound Indian athletes for making it to the prestigious event. The purpose of the run was to let the athletes know that the country was proud of them.

“I convey my best wishes for the Rio games. The games give a message of brotherhood,” said PM Modi. “Two years ago itself, we started to study the reasons why our sportspersons were criticised so that we had enough time to work on them.”

“During our term in office so far, we have focused tremendously on sports,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also talked about the Indian Olympic contingent on his “Mann ki Baat” radio program and urged the nation to encourage the athletes. He said that the athletes who have come so far was due to their hard work and determination. It also took perseverance and self belief, he said. Athletes who made their Olympic dream come true have stayed true to their purpose in order to represent their country, he further added.

PM Modi also talked about sending more Indian representatives at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He said, “When the 2020 Games take place, let every district affirm that one athlete from our district will represent India at those games.”

“I’m sure our athletes will win hearts the of the world and will show the world what India is about.”

In order to let the nation express their greetings to the Indian Olympics contingent, PM Modi asked people to use the “Narendra Modi App”. The app would allow users to send their good wishes to the Indian athletes.

“I will be the postman and you can send me your greetings. I will personally see that the messages are delivered to the Indian athletes in Rio,” stated PM Modi

PM Modi had launched the Narendra Modi mobile app to connect with people and let the people know about the ‘day-to-day’ activities of the prime minister. The app would let the users get an exclusive opportunity to send and receive messages or emails from the prime minister himself.

The users can download the Mobile app on Google Play or from the official website.

