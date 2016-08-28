Mann ki baat: PM Narendra Modi hails women power at Rio 2016 Olympics

PM Narendra Modi invited even individual citizens, with interest in sports, to write to him or the government. (Source: PTI) PM Narendra Modi invited even individual citizens, with interest in sports, to write to him or the government. (Source: PTI)

Just a week after the Rio 2016 Olympics got over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 35-minute “Mann ki baat” programme hailed the girl power as he referred to medal winners — shuttler P V Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik. PM Modi also hailed the efforts of gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed the medal by a whisker.

While Sindhu became the first ever badminton player to play the finals at an Olympic event, Sakshi Malik became the first ever Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics. Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in a hard fought battle and eventually had to settle for silver. Malik clinched bronze in the wrestling event only to etch her name as the fourth Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics.

PM Modi also said that the Indian participants in other events like hockey, shooting and boxing performed well.

“But my countrymen, we need to do a lot more. But if we continue doing what we have been doing, then perhaps we will again be disappointed,” he said. Modi mentioned about the thousands of messages sent to him from people who wanted him to speak on the subject of sports in view of poor performance in Rio Olympics as they were badly disappointed.

WATCH VIDEO

In this context, he referred to his recent announcement to form a Task Force under which the government will “go deep” into the subject, study the best practices in the world and prepare a roadmap for the next three Olympic Games in 2020, 2024 and 2028. “We have to formulate a long-term programme,” he said.

The Prime Minister asked state governments to form such committees to see what could be done to improve performances in sports. He said states can also send their suggestions to the Centre in this regard.

He said associations linked to sports should also do brain-storming in an unbiased manner.

Modi invited even individual citizens, with interest in sports, to write to him or the government.

“We should do all preparations and I am confident that the country of 125 crore people, 65 per cent of them youth, will move ahead with this resolve,” he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd