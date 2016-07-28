Bombayla Devi Profile: Archery

Bombayla Devi will be competing at her third Olympic Games. Bombayla Devi will be competing at her third Olympic Games.

Bombayla Devi Lashiram: 33-year Old archer, Bombayla Devi comes from a family who has been engrossed into sports and has contributed towards giving new talent to the nation. Bombayla entered into archery in 1996 following her mother’s footsteps and made her first appearance in the Indian team a decade later. Devi’s mother M. Jamini Devi teaches archery while her father Manglem Singh was the state coach for Manipur’s handball. This is the third time she will be representing India at the Olympics, the first being in Beijing, the second in London and now at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

In her previous appearances at the Olympics, Bombayla has made the pre-quarterfinals at the 2012 London Olympics, represented in 2008 Beijing Olympics but failed to reach the finals. She along with Deepika Kumari and Laxmirani Majhi make up India’s Rio-bound Women’s archery team.

Qualifying Event: Bombayla Devi had to go through six stages of trials before being selected for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Career Highlight: She won gold at the recurve team event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi. Bombayla earned a gold medal in Women’s recurve team event at Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Record: Bombayla has won several medals that include includes four gold medals, five silver medals and four bronze medals at the Archery World Cup at its various stages since making her debut for India in 2007.

Event: Bombayla will represent India at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Women’s archery team.

Schedule: Women’s archery is scheduled to take place on August 5 to August 12.

