Fan asks Rohit Sharma for ticket for India vs Pak World T20 clash, request goes viral

Although cricket buffs around the country are glued to their TV screens and laptops watching the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the countdown has also begun for the India versus Pakistan match in the ICC World T20 tournament. Now, a fan is going viral for asking Rohit Sharma to arrange for tickets for the game between the two archrivals.

During Friday’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, a fan was seen holding a placard in the stands with a message that read: “Rohit, Need 2 tkts for IND v/s PAK. Pleeeease…”

The message caught the attention of the camera crew on the ground and of netizens as well, going viral in no time.

A fan requesting Rohit Sharma for 2 tickets for India Vs Pakistan World Cup game. pic.twitter.com/KyTl8mLz2j — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021

The ICC World T20 is scheduled to start on October 17, and the India vs Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

As the photo of the fan’s request to Sharma went viral, it left desi folks amused online, many coming up with many jokes and memes while reacting to it.

In 2017, the ace Indian batsman had won hearts online as he arranged the air ticket for a Sri Lankan fan, Mohamed Nilam, who had to return home to visit his father who needed surgery. Sharma also later met the fan at his home in Colombo.