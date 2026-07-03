US 250th Anniversary

America's 250th Independence Day, also known as the Semiquincentennial or America250, marks 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The milestone will be celebrated across the United States in 2026 with national, state, and local events.
The main celebration will take place on July 4, 2026, although commemorative events, exhibitions, educational programmes, and cultural activities are being held throughout 2025 and 2026.
The 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation milestone celebrating the founding of the United States. It offers an opportunity to reflect on the nation's history, achievements, challenges, and aspirations for the future.
America250 is the official nationwide initiative established to coordinate commemorative events, educational programmes, community projects, and celebrations leading up to the United States' 250th anniversary.
Celebrations are expected to include fireworks, parades, concerts, historical reenactments, museum exhibitions, educational programmes, community festivals, military tributes, sporting events, and special ceremonies in cities across the United States.