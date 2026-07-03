The Indian Express
US 250th Anniversary

US 250th ANNIVERSARY FULL COVERAGE

Trump uses America's 250th birthday to issue a stark warning
Trump uses America's 250th birthday to issue a stark warning
250 years, 47 presidents: The leaders who shaped America
250 years, 47 presidents: The leaders who shaped America
Why the US is marking 250 years in 2026 — and why it matters globally
Why the US is marking 250 years in 2026 — and why it matters globally
America turns 250 today: Inside biggest b'day celebrations
America turns 250 today: Inside biggest b'day celebrations
Why more Indian students than ever are choosing the US
Why more Indian students than ever are choosing the US
10 Indian-origin CEOs leading America's biggest companies
10 Indian-origin CEOs leading America's biggest companies
How India-US ties evolved from Cold War tensions to strategic partnership
How India-US ties evolved from Cold War tensions to strategic partnership
What is America250? US's 250th anniversary explained: Date, logo, celebrations
What is America250? US's 250th anniversary explained: Date, logo, celebrations
Top Indian-origin personalities in US — politicians, CEOs and celebrities
Top Indian-origin personalities in US — politicians, CEOs and celebrities
'Semiquincentennial': What does it mean? The word confusing internet
'Semiquincentennial': What does it mean? The word confusing internet

A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands at the New York-New York hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo)
A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands at the New York-New York hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo)
NASA F-5s fly over the national mall during Independence Day events in Washington. (AP Photo)
NASA F-5s fly over the national mall during Independence Day events in Washington. (AP Photo)
US Navy Blue Angels flies during an air show amid celebrations for the US 250th anniversary of Independence Day in New York City on July 4, 2026. (REUTERS)
US Navy Blue Angels flies during an air show amid celebrations for the US 250th anniversary of Independence Day in New York City on July 4, 2026. (REUTERS)
Perus BAP Union navigates the Hudson River during the Sail 250 parade in New York City, July 4, 2026. (REUTERS)
Perus BAP Union navigates the Hudson River during the Sail 250 parade in New York City, July 4, 2026. (REUTERS)
Drones put on a show in the sky near independence hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)
Drones put on a show in the sky near independence hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)
A homeless man sleeps on the steps outside Moynihan Train Hall as decorations marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence are displayed in New York. (AP Photo)
A homeless man sleeps on the steps outside Moynihan Train Hall as decorations marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence are displayed in New York. (AP Photo)
President Donald Trump speaks at Burning Hills Amphitheatre during the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening ceremony. (AP Photo)
President Donald Trump speaks at Burning Hills Amphitheatre during the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening ceremony. (AP Photo)
Frequently Asked Questions
  • What is America's 250th Independence Day?

    America's 250th Independence Day, also known as the Semiquincentennial or America250, marks 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The milestone will be celebrated across the United States in 2026 with national, state, and local events.

  • When will America celebrate its 250th Independence Day?

    The main celebration will take place on July 4, 2026, although commemorative events, exhibitions, educational programmes, and cultural activities are being held throughout 2025 and 2026.

  • Why is the 250th anniversary significant?

    The 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation milestone celebrating the founding of the United States. It offers an opportunity to reflect on the nation's history, achievements, challenges, and aspirations for the future.

  • What is America250?

    America250 is the official nationwide initiative established to coordinate commemorative events, educational programmes, community projects, and celebrations leading up to the United States' 250th anniversary.

  • What events are planned for the 250th Independence Day?

    Celebrations are expected to include fireworks, parades, concerts, historical reenactments, museum exhibitions, educational programmes, community festivals, military tributes, sporting events, and special ceremonies in cities across the United States.

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