The stories will change, the inspiration will not
"I don’t really come up with any plan of what I’m going to paint – it just comes out.” says Aarav, the young genius of SNS
Aarav says, "Each painting takes 5-6 hours. I like painting faces and figures, mainly. Now my canvas sizes are bigger, and my style has changed. There are more colours and more perfection in my work now."
More Stories
Nisha’s story inspires budding artists to turn their passion for art into a potential career
After Nisha could not get through to London College of Fashion Technology due to financial constraints, her goal became a career in art, although most people she knows in her extended family and village cannot fathom what a career in design could mean.
