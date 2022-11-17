Virat Kohli punching ground, like Ramsay Bolton was lying on it; BlackCaps as white walkers & how England made it to the Iron Throne The T20 World Cup is envisaged as the Game of Thrones, riffing George RR Martin. The Indian Express looks at eight episodes of the 2022 T20 World Cup via a fictional lens.

Fearless but flexible, Team India’s mantra for the New Zealand series "In the T20 format, you are required to play with that freedom, with that fearless attitude," Laxman, substituting head coach Rahul Dravid who has been rested after India's World Cup campaign, told reporters.

Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges The case involving the cricketer is scheduled to return to court on January 12.

Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction.

Glenn McGrath wants Australia to play England’s brand of ‘fearless’ cricket Former T20 World champions Australia failed to retain their crown in this edition of the tournament, getting eliminated from the group stages.

CDC reprimands Alex Hales for old blackface photo from 2009 After the enquiry, Hales has been issued a reprimand after admitting a breach of ECB Directive 3.3.

Have information that Maxwell will be back well before IPL: RCB’s Mike Hesson The swashbuckling batter who bowls handy off-breaks was ruled out of Australia's one day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline him for up to 12 weeks.

Welcome to Windy Wellington: Kane Williamson’s super catch to hold the Cup India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson saved the T20I series trophy from being blown away during a photo shoot with Hardik Pandya.

Opta predicts Brazil to lift World Cup for a record 6th time Frontrunners Brazil and Argentina are followed by France (12%), Spain (9%) and England (9%) while last edition's finalist Croatia have just a 4% chance of repeating the feat.

India need Eoin Morgan type of character who would say go and smash it as much as you can for 20 overs: Nasser Hussain He also talks about the discussion he had with Ravi Shastri, who was the coach of the Indian team back then, and the latter had told him that in regards to batting, India had a timid approach.

Suryakumar retains top spot in T20 batting rankings Suryakumar became the No.1 T20I batter after a superb showing in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, where he smashed three fifties in five innings.

England may not be at best for Australia ODIs: Jos Buttler Australia are fresher than England after missing out on the semi-finals at their home T20 World Cup.

Faf Du Plessis brands David Warner a ‘bully’, admits he felt jealous of AB de Villiers in new book He also brought up the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup when he joined ADB in the middle to chase a target of 222 set by New Zealand. Off the second ball, he called for a single which ended up costing De Villiers his wicket and South Africa the match.

Everything is fine: Ravindra Jadeja tweets after being retained by CSK After the retention lists were out, Jadeja tweeted, "Everything is fine #RESTART" with a picture of himself and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Too much of a nice guy, and this game is not for nice guys: Sanjay Manjrekar on Mayank Agarwal Kane Williamson scored 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 93.51 SRH finished eighth in the table. Mayank Agarwal made 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122. Punjab has finished sixth last season.

PCB serves legal notice to Kamran Akmal for his comments on media A source close to Kamran confirmed that he got a notice from the legal department of the board, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja.

IPL retention and releases: CSK release Dwayne Bravo and SRH let go of skipper Kane Williamson With the Indian Premier League mini auction slated on November 23 in Kochi, the 10 franchises have released a list of players who they will retain while the released players will go under the hammer.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar clean bowled by Waqar Younis on debut in a throwback video In the match, Younis took 4 wickets for 80 runs in the first innings with one of his victims being Tendulkar, who was castled by the Pakistan icon.

Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL, appointed as Mumbai Indians batting coach West Indian won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with Mumbai Indians.

Williamson calls Hardik Pandya a ‘match-winner,’ and has ‘high hopes’ for SRH teammate Umran Malik Kane Williamson says he wants to play all three formats but will have to pick and choose due to the volume of cricket.

Trent Boult left out by New Zealand for white-ball series against India Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket at his own request so he can spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family.