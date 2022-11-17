The T20 World Cup is envisaged as the Game of Thrones, riffing George RR Martin. The Indian Express looks at eight episodes of the 2022 T20 World Cup via a fictional lens.
"In the T20 format, you are required to play with that freedom, with that fearless attitude," Laxman, substituting head coach Rahul Dravid who has been rested after India's World Cup campaign, told reporters.
The case involving the cricketer is scheduled to return to court on January 12.
Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction.
Former T20 World champions Australia failed to retain their crown in this edition of the tournament, getting eliminated from the group stages.
After the enquiry, Hales has been issued a reprimand after admitting a breach of ECB Directive 3.3.
The swashbuckling batter who bowls handy off-breaks was ruled out of Australia's one day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline him for up to 12 weeks.
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson saved the T20I series trophy from being blown away during a photo shoot with Hardik Pandya.
Frontrunners Brazil and Argentina are followed by France (12%), Spain (9%) and England (9%) while last edition's finalist Croatia have just a 4% chance of repeating the feat.
He also talks about the discussion he had with Ravi Shastri, who was the coach of the Indian team back then, and the latter had told him that in regards to batting, India had a timid approach.
Suryakumar became the No.1 T20I batter after a superb showing in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, where he smashed three fifties in five innings.
Australia are fresher than England after missing out on the semi-finals at their home T20 World Cup.
"The next T20 World Cup will be in two years time. We have time," Pandya said ahead of the New Zealand-India T20I series.
Over the years, Pollard has been immense for the franchise, one of the bona fide MI legends.
He also brought up the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup when he joined ADB in the middle to chase a target of 222 set by New Zealand. Off the second ball, he called for a single which ended up costing De Villiers his wicket and South Africa the match.
After the retention lists were out, Jadeja tweeted, "Everything is fine #RESTART" with a picture of himself and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Kane Williamson scored 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 93.51 SRH finished eighth in the table. Mayank Agarwal made 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122. Punjab has finished sixth last season.
A source close to Kamran confirmed that he got a notice from the legal department of the board, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja.
With the Indian Premier League mini auction slated on November 23 in Kochi, the 10 franchises have released a list of players who they will retain while the released players will go under the hammer.
In the match, Younis took 4 wickets for 80 runs in the first innings with one of his victims being Tendulkar, who was castled by the Pakistan icon.
West Indian won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with Mumbai Indians.
Kane Williamson says he wants to play all three formats but will have to pick and choose due to the volume of cricket.
Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme too offer their thoughts on the pivotal moment, Dhoni's last ball at international cricket.
Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket at his own request so he can spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family.
Pat Cummins will not play in next year’s IPL season, citing a heavy 2023 international schedule. England all-rounder Ben Stokes will play in the IPL. England all-rounder Sam Curran could become 'one of the white-ball greats', says Matthew Mott.