Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Virat Kohli punching ground, like Ramsay Bolton was lying on it; BlackCaps as white walkers & how England made it to the Iron Throne

November 17, 2022 11:49:36 am

The T20 World Cup is envisaged as the Game of Thrones, riffing George RR Martin. The Indian Express looks at eight episodes of the 2022 T20 World Cup via a fictional lens.

IND vs NZ, NZ vs IND

Fearless but flexible, Team India’s mantra for the New Zealand series

November 17, 2022 11:06:06 am

"In the T20 format, you are required to play with that freedom, with that fearless attitude," Laxman, substituting head coach Rahul Dravid who has been rested after India's World Cup campaign, told reporters.

Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges

November 17, 2022 10:54:37 am

The case involving the cricketer is scheduled to return to court on January 12.

Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach

November 16, 2022 10:53:49 pm

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction.

Glenn McGrath wants Australia to play England’s brand of ‘fearless’ cricket

November 16, 2022 10:48:06 pm

Former T20 World champions Australia failed to retain their crown in this edition of the tournament, getting eliminated from the group stages.

CDC reprimands Alex Hales for old blackface photo from 2009

November 16, 2022 10:21:11 pm

After the enquiry, Hales has been issued a reprimand after admitting a breach of ECB Directive 3.3.

Have information that Maxwell will be back well before IPL: RCB’s Mike Hesson

November 16, 2022 9:02:08 pm

The swashbuckling batter who bowls handy off-breaks was ruled out of Australia's one day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline him for up to 12 weeks.

Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya

Welcome to Windy Wellington: Kane Williamson’s super catch to hold the Cup

November 16, 2022 8:08:40 pm

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson saved the T20I series trophy from being blown away during a photo shoot with Hardik Pandya.

Opta predicts Brazil to lift World Cup for a record 6th time

November 16, 2022 5:36:58 pm

Frontrunners Brazil and Argentina are followed by France (12%), Spain (9%) and England (9%) while last edition's finalist Croatia have just a 4% chance of repeating the feat.

India need Eoin Morgan type of character who would say go and smash it as much as you can for 20 overs: Nasser Hussain

November 16, 2022 5:13:52 pm

He also talks about the discussion he had with Ravi Shastri, who was the coach of the Indian team back then, and the latter had told him that in regards to batting, India had a timid approach.

Suryakumar retains top spot in T20 batting rankings

November 16, 2022 4:18:30 pm

Suryakumar became the No.1 T20I batter after a superb showing in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, where he smashed three fifties in five innings.

England may not be at best for Australia ODIs: Jos Buttler

November 16, 2022 2:50:11 pm

Australia are fresher than England after missing out on the semi-finals at their home T20 World Cup.

‘It’s a beautiful country…..let them enjoy right now, we’ll talk about the future later’: Hardik Pandya on the road ahead for Team India

November 16, 2022 11:25:51 am

"The next T20 World Cup will be in two years time. We have time," Pandya said ahead of the New Zealand-India T20I series.

Kieron Pollard, rohit sharma

‘Big man, big impact and always played with heart’: Rohit Sharma on Kieron Pollard’s IPL retirement

November 16, 2022 12:08:27 pm

Over the years, Pollard has been immense for the franchise, one of the bona fide MI legends.

Faf Du Plessis brands David Warner a ‘bully’, admits he felt jealous of AB de Villiers in new book

November 16, 2022 8:58:17 am

He also brought up the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup when he joined ADB in the middle to chase a target of 222 set by New Zealand. Off the second ball, he called for a single which ended up costing De Villiers his wicket and South Africa the match.

Everything is fine: Ravindra Jadeja tweets after being retained by CSK

November 15, 2022 8:56:08 pm

After the retention lists were out, Jadeja tweeted, "Everything is fine #RESTART" with a picture of himself and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Too much of a nice guy, and this game is not for nice guys: Sanjay Manjrekar on Mayank Agarwal

November 15, 2022 9:37:37 pm

Kane Williamson scored 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 93.51 SRH finished eighth in the table. Mayank Agarwal made 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122. Punjab has finished sixth last season.

PCB serves legal notice to Kamran Akmal for his comments on media

November 15, 2022 8:01:25 pm

A source close to Kamran confirmed that he got a notice from the legal department of the board, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja.

IPL retention, IPL 2023, IPL

IPL retention and releases: CSK release Dwayne Bravo and SRH let go of skipper Kane Williamson

November 16, 2022 8:13:11 am

With the Indian Premier League mini auction slated on November 23 in Kochi, the 10 franchises have released a list of players who they will retain while the released players will go under the hammer.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar clean bowled by Waqar Younis on debut in a throwback video

November 15, 2022 5:54:26 pm

In the match, Younis took 4 wickets for 80 runs in the first innings with one of his victims being Tendulkar, who was castled by the Pakistan icon.

Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL, appointed as Mumbai Indians batting coach

November 15, 2022 7:44:27 pm

West Indian won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with Mumbai Indians.

Umran Malik, Umran Malik ipl 2022, ipl 2022 Umran Malik, Umran Malik coach, sports news, indian express

Williamson calls Hardik Pandya a ‘match-winner,’ and has ‘high hopes’ for SRH teammate Umran Malik

November 15, 2022 2:03:52 pm

Kane Williamson says he wants to play all three formats but will have to pick and choose due to the volume of cricket.

MS Dhoni run out

‘MS Dhoni was this short’: Guptill and Williamson rewind to the Dhoni run out in ODI world cup semifinal

November 15, 2022 7:50:02 pm

Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme too offer their thoughts on the pivotal moment, Dhoni's last ball at international cricket.

Trent Boult left out by New Zealand for white-ball series against India

November 15, 2022 8:23:18 am

Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket at his own request so he can spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family.

While You Were Asleep: Pat Cummins to skip IPL 2023, Ben Stokes to put his name in IPL auction, Mott hails all-rounder Curran

November 15, 2022 7:51:12 pm

Pat Cummins will not play in next year’s IPL season, citing a heavy 2023 international schedule. England all-rounder Ben Stokes will play in the IPL. England all-rounder Sam Curran could become 'one of the white-ball greats', says Matthew Mott.

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
