Symbolism of rail network, easy accessibility, lack of security make it easy target
The loss will be even more galling as son Uddhav Thackeray controls not just the party at this time but also the government, and could end up losing chief ministership of a lucrative state like Maharashtra.
PU teachers want to be paid at par with their peers in Union Territory colleges on whom central service rules are applicable. But the state govt is against any move to make the institution a central university.
With 2023 general assembly elections in mind, opposition parties look to assert political presence, remain wary of forming formal alliances.
Instead of touring the constituencies, Akhilesh merely issued an appeal urging voters to support the party candidates in both the seats.
Uddhav Thackeray has failed to gauge the uneasiness regarding the alliance with the Congress-NCP. Many felt the alliance was inimical to the Shiv Sena's own political growth, with the consequent moulding into a less-strident Hindutva seen as ceding space to the BJP.
Five years after her name did rounds, Odisha tribal leader gets BJP nod for President post.
The Opposition camp is now set to constitute a steering committee and entrust it with the task of campaigning and rallying support for Sinha, who is likely to file his nomination on June 27, following which he will start visiting states across the country.
According to Congress insiders, with the NCP and the Congress then going back and forth over joining hands with the Sena, it was Nath who had cemented their bonds by convincing them with his argument that unlike the BJP the Sena did not have umbilical links with the RSS.
Opp questions CM Manohar Lal Khattar promise in state with high unemployment rate.
Though it is 64-year-old Asim Raja who is the AP candidate, Azam Khan’s presence in the election in his stronghold remains crucial.
Senior AIADMK leaders who support Edappadi K Palaniswami have questioned O Panneerselvam and rejected his proposal for postponement of the June 23 party general counsel meeting.
While the NDA is not expected to face more than a few hiccups in the polls, Yashwant Sinha's candidature carries huge symbolism for both his former party as well as the Opposition, that is looking for a moral stand against the Modi government.
In the aftermath of the protests, which also saw attacks on houses of BJP leaders, the BJP accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of deliberately letting the violence spread, so as to add to the pressure on the Centre over the scheme.
The emergence of Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Yuva Sena president, and his bid to groom the party's youth wing leaders like Varun Sardesai also upset Eknath Shinde. Once deemed to be the tallest leader in the party after the Thackerays, the rise of younger leaders in its ranks is said to have rankled Shinde.
The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was YSR Congress Party MLA and Industries Minister, on February 21 due to a heart attack.
Asking whether the government will pay for Agnipath stir-related damages, Siasat writes, ‘If not, then it will have to answer how could the same party have double standards for different sets of protesters,' adding that the government should remember that a protest is every citizen’s democratic right reflective of public concerns, although it must be held within legal and constitutional boundaries.
‘Chhattisgarh Mahatari’ gained prominence from the mid-1990s as demand for a separate state grew. Now, her image will grace every government office.
BJP leader says Maha Vikas Aghadi "will have a rough time proving majority in a floor test".
According to party sources, the final straw for Eknath Shinde might have been the Shiv Sena's decision to override his suggestion that the party contest the Thane Municipal Corporation polls alone.
TMC leader Yashwant Sinha hints he has accepted proposal made by section of Opposition leaders to make him their Presidential candidate
Since its inception, the scale of Yoga Day – one of the Modi government's pet projects -- has only expanded every year. June 21 had been pitched for the day on account of the day being solstice, the longest day of the year and considered to be auspicious in several cultures.
In the book, which is set to hit the stands soon, Ajay Singh lists a series of incidents that have contributed towards Modi finessing his electoral prowess and emerging as a strong leader.
At least 16 UP ministers deployed to the SP leader’s bastion; Opposition party banking on Azam to see it through
Youth has been a key constituency for the RJD, which Tejashwi had sought to woo in a big way in his campaign for the October-November 2020 Assembly polls by pledging 10 lakh jobs.