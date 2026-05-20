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POLITICAL PULSE NEWS
UP Governor as matriarch: Anandiben Patel’s takes, from non-veg food to live-ins
Opposition believes it outplayed BJP in Monsoon Session. What comes next?
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Upper hand to back foot: How BJP narrative took a hit in Monsoon Session
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Akhilesh’s Rs 40,000 promise: Samajwadi Party, BJP battle for women’s votes in UP
Curtains on stormy Monsoon Session | Kiren Rijiju targets Congress for ‘disruption’; Opposition got ‘upper hand’: Ramesh
The legacy that haunts Sukhbir Badal: Sacrilege, Dera row, and Panthic anger
Saffron, white, saffron: Why Kolkata’s Academy of Fine Arts is caught in BJP vs Left paint war
Beant Singh’s assassination: How political mood around a convict is changing
Congress slams ‘havan’ after Kharge’s Uttarakhand rally, BJP denies link
EC won’t accept Family Register Certificate for SIR, Telangana says will move court
Lok Sabha productivity at just 19%. But it is not a record low
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PK: ‘If I fail to deliver on my promises, I will not ask for votes again’
Punjab BJP chief on alliance with Akalis: ‘We are going solo in 2027’
Amit Shah offers to answer questions in House, Opposition says ‘no lectures’
Why Andhra Pradesh is seeing protests over teacher recruitment
Why Amritpal Singh’s party has fielded the son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin
Bhupesh Baghel came to Punjab to bolster Congress. Then it all went wrong
Amid pushback, government ready to refer FCRA Bill to a JPC
Vande Mataram, Savarkar quiz: Kerala government faces ‘RSS agenda’ charge
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Why Maharashtra NCP president Tatkare is under pressure from Parth Pawar
BJP-Akali alliance buzz returns ahead of Punjab polls, but what stands in the way
Bills passed without debate; Opposition and BJP face off outside
A report recommends ending Bihar’s liquor ban. Why BJP will find it hard
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‘Harm by poison’ to ‘culpable homicide’: A Trinamool project unravels
‘Akhilesh uncle, not bhaiyya’: Akash Anand begins BSP’s Gen Z outreach
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