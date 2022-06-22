POLITICAL PULSE NEWS

Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackeray lost the plot

From farm Bills to job protests to Agnipath, why Railways are central to protests

3 days ago, Shiv Sena turned 56, celebrated surviving storms. Then came the birthday gift The loss will be even more galling as son Uddhav Thackeray controls not just the party at this time but also the government, and could end up losing chief ministership of a lucrative state like Maharashtra.

Panjab University pay parity struggle hits a nerve amid tussle over Chandigarh PU teachers want to be paid at par with their peers in Union Territory colleges on whom central service rules are applicable. But the state govt is against any move to make the institution a central university.

Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackeray lost the plot Uddhav Thackeray has failed to gauge the uneasiness regarding the alliance with the Congress-NCP. Many felt the alliance was inimical to the Shiv Sena's own political growth, with the consequent moulding into a less-strident Hindutva seen as ceding space to the BJP.

Who’s Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate? Five years after her name did rounds, Odisha tribal leader gets BJP nod for President post.

Behind Yashwant Sinha’s re-emergence as Oppn’s Presidential face: Mamata, Pawar & Cong retreat The Opposition camp is now set to constitute a steering committee and entrust it with the task of campaigning and rallying support for Sinha, who is likely to file his nomination on June 27, following which he will start visiting states across the country.

Kamal Nath, Cong ace troubleshooter, deputed by Sonia for MVA firefighting According to Congress insiders, with the NCP and the Congress then going back and forth over joining hands with the Sena, it was Nath who had cemented their bonds by convincing them with his argument that unlike the BJP the Sena did not have umbilical links with the RSS.

In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s shadow Though it is 64-year-old Asim Raja who is the AP candidate, Azam Khan’s presence in the election in his stronghold remains crucial.

ADMK meet Thursday may finally settle row, EPS likely to have his way Senior AIADMK leaders who support Edappadi K Palaniswami have questioned O Panneerselvam and rejected his proposal for postponement of the June 23 party general counsel meeting.

Newsmaker | Yashwant Sinha: Ex-IAS, former minister, BJP rebel, now Opp joint candidate for President While the NDA is not expected to face more than a few hiccups in the polls, Yashwant Sinha's candidature carries huge symbolism for both his former party as well as the Opposition, that is looking for a moral stand against the Modi government.

Agnipath and after: BJP, JD(U) thrust and parry but won’t draw blood as yet In the aftermath of the protests, which also saw attacks on houses of BJP leaders, the BJP accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of deliberately letting the violence spread, so as to add to the pressure on the Centre over the scheme.

Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, govt, No. 2 turns a rebel The emergence of Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Yuva Sena president, and his bid to groom the party's youth wing leaders like Varun Sardesai also upset Eknath Shinde. Once deemed to be the tallest leader in the party after the Thackerays, the rise of younger leaders in its ranks is said to have rankled Shinde.

As YSRCP aims for a big victory in Atmakur bypoll, BJP says ruling party has nothing to show The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was YSR Congress Party MLA and Industries Minister, on February 21 due to a heart attack.

Agnipath and bulldozer justice to history rewrite to celebrating Kalam and Narang Asking whether the government will pay for Agnipath stir-related damages, Siasat writes, ‘If not, then it will have to answer how could the same party have double standards for different sets of protesters,' adding that the government should remember that a protest is every citizen’s democratic right reflective of public concerns, although it must be held within legal and constitutional boundaries.

Mother Chhattisgarh: To corner BJP, Bhupesh Baghel revives a state icon ‘Chhattisgarh Mahatari’ gained prominence from the mid-1990s as demand for a separate state grew. Now, her image will grace every government office.

Time to step aside from party for greater Opposition unity, tweets Yashwant Sinha TMC leader Yashwant Sinha hints he has accepted proposal made by section of Opposition leaders to make him their Presidential candidate

Eight years and many mudras to Yoga Day 2022 Since its inception, the scale of Yoga Day – one of the Modi government's pet projects -- has only expanded every year. June 21 had been pitched for the day on account of the day being solstice, the longest day of the year and considered to be auspicious in several cultures.

A dam break to a farmer movement to party structure: a book on Modi digs out details In the book, which is set to hit the stands soon, Ajay Singh lists a series of incidents that have contributed towards Modi finessing his electoral prowess and emerging as a strong leader.

The BJP’s 16 vs Azam Khan: Ruling party mobilises to storm Rampur in LS bypoll At least 16 UP ministers deployed to the SP leader’s bastion; Opposition party banking on Azam to see it through