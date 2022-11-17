"While genetic predisposition and increased sensitivity to changes in the digestive system is responsible for the condition, lifestyle changes may be the main driver," said Dr Surakshit TK
A high salt or sodium intake, sudden increase in carbohydrate intake, a long time without exercise, a low potassium intake can affect water weight, said Dr Siddhant Bhargava
Diabetics should be extra careful during the morning hours as cortisol - a hormone responsible for maintaining glucose levels in the blood - peaks between 6 am to 10 am
Professionals who are a part of the palliative care community can help patients make sense of their thoughts and gain acceptance of their condition, says a doctor
"Often, when on a weight loss spree we think of knocking off ghee from our diets completely," said Aanchal Sogani, a certified nutritionist
Sperm count is not only an indicator of human fertility but also that of men's health, with low levels being associated with increased risk of chronic disease, testicular cancer and a decreased lifespan, the researchers said.
Over 1000 major laparoscopic surgeries have been performed at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hebbal. It has been a referral centre for complicated gynecological laparoscopic procedure.
Simple oils like plain sesame oil can be a good choice for oil pulling, said Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Ashutosh Nanal
These tests will help understand the most common issues that could affect women, Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, a nutritionist and diabetes educator, said
As research into HRT continues, it's understandable that women may be concerned when they see studies or headlines showing potential harms from HRT use
"Exercises like twisting, side bending, forward bending, alternate toe touch should be done," said Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health guru/corporate life coach
Problems like excessive screen time, inactivity, and poor food may be resolved by making lifestyle adjustments. A balanced diet with more plant-based, less-processed foods, regular physical exercise, and less screen time should be encouraged by parents
"Easily digestible, this dal is rich in protein and fibre, and can be had every day. "It also helps regulate blood sugar levels," nutritionist Simran Vohra wrote
"Ayurveda views menopause as a natural transition period. But, it is crucial to adapt healthy Ayurvedic ways to manage issues during this transition," Dr Kohli said
Though it's common for mothers to go through this discomfort, they can ease the pain by being conscious of their diet and with medications, said a doctor
"The main chemical elements present in the hair are composed of carbon (45 per cent), oxygen (28 per cent), nitrogen (15 per cent), hydrogen (6.7 per cent) and sulphur (5.3 per cent)," said Himalayan Siddha Akshar.
"Each component adds to the nutritional value of the drink on its own, but the combination makes it a powerful and stronger concoction," said registered dietitian Garima Goyal
The previously predictable pattern of influenza activity in the global North and South has become somewhat unpredictable in post-pandemic seasons
"Singhara atta comes from dried, ground water chestnut. The flour has a savoury flavour and is a great alternative to the regular wheat flour for various reasons," nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram
"Each meal should include all six tastes - sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent," Dr Nitika Kohli said
A study, published in Pulmonology Journal, stated that diabetes mellitus (DM) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are common disorders that often coexist
"I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little medical intervention as possible," Sonam wrote
"The seeds can be consumed by children, adolescents, adults, and older people who suffer from poor nutrition or poor diet or who have diseases such as anorexia," Reema Kinjalkar, a nutritionist, said
Studies have shown that more cases of diabetes are diagnosed in the winter months as compared to the summer months -- but why?
"Being stressed or anxious is the body’s way of telling you to slow down, take some time and reduce the pressure," said Ishti Saluja, a nutritionist
