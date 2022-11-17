scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
How music therapy, especially piano lessons, can help stroke survivors recover

How music therapy, especially piano lessons, can help stroke survivors recover
Why you shouldn’t overdo the Kapalbhati pranayama to just burn belly fat

Why you shouldn’t overdo the Kapalbhati pranayama to just burn belly fat
As more younger Indians get diabetes, tutor a child’s tastebuds from the womb, change his school tiffin, say experts

As more younger Indians get diabetes, tutor a child’s tastebuds from the womb, change his school tiffin, say experts
gut-health

Health alert: Bloating, constipation, and abdominal cramps could be more than just digestive problems

November 17, 2022 11:30:20 am

"While genetic predisposition and increased sensitivity to changes in the digestive system is responsible for the condition, lifestyle changes may be the main driver," said Dr Surakshit TK

Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian news, Kim Kardashian weight loss, Kim Kardashian water weight, Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian weight loss, what is water weight, indian express news

Kim Kardashian talked about losing ‘water weight’ through sweating. Is that how it works?

November 17, 2022 10:50:49 am

A high salt or sodium intake, sudden increase in carbohydrate intake, a long time without exercise, a low potassium intake can affect water weight, said Dr Siddhant Bhargava

diabetes

Why diabetics are at risk of increased blood sugar levels in the morning

November 17, 2022 10:00:33 am

Diabetics should be extra careful during the morning hours as cortisol - a hormone responsible for maintaining glucose levels in the blood - peaks between 6 am to 10 am

palliative care, what is palliative care, palliative care for cancer, palliative care for breast cancer, palliative care treatment, palliative care at home, palliative care caregivers, indian express news

Everything to know about palliative care for breast cancer patients

November 16, 2022 9:40:40 pm

Professionals who are a part of the palliative care community can help patients make sense of their thoughts and gain acceptance of their condition, says a doctor

chapati ghee

Should you apply ghee on chapati? Is it healthy?

November 16, 2022 5:00:48 pm

"Often, when on a weight loss spree we think of knocking off ghee from our diets completely," said Aanchal Sogani, a certified nutritionist

Significant decline in sperm counts globally, including India: Study

November 16, 2022 4:30:34 pm

Sperm count is not only an indicator of human fertility but also that of men's health, with low levels being associated with increased risk of chronic disease, testicular cancer and a decreased lifespan, the researchers said.

Massive Fibroid From Uterus Removed Through Minimally Invasive Approach

November 17, 2022 7:14:51 am

Over 1000 major laparoscopic surgeries have been performed at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hebbal. It has been a referral centre for complicated gynecological laparoscopic procedure.

sonam kapoor

How oil pulling helped new mom Sonam Kapoor keep her teeth, gums healthy during pregnancy

November 16, 2022 2:46:45 pm

Simple oils like plain sesame oil can be a good choice for oil pulling, said Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Ashutosh Nanal

blood test

Ladies, do not forget to get these 12 annual tests done

November 16, 2022 1:20:11 pm

These tests will help understand the most common issues that could affect women, Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, a nutritionist and diabetes educator, said

menopause

Menopause: HRT linked to depression – here’s what the evidence actually says

November 16, 2022 12:00:31 pm

As research into HRT continues, it's understandable that women may be concerned when they see studies or headlines showing potential harms from HRT use

diabetes

Exercise thrice a day for 20 minutes, eat natural sweets, bathe in sunshine: Expert shares mantra to beat diabetes

November 16, 2022 10:00:35 am

"Exercises like twisting, side bending, forward bending, alternate toe touch should be done," said Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health guru/corporate life coach

children, weight gain in children, children weight gain, emotional toll on overweight children, childhood obesity, mental health in children, indian express news

Can obesity in kids lead to emotional health damage?

November 15, 2022 9:40:44 pm

Problems like excessive screen time, inactivity, and poor food may be resolved by making lifestyle adjustments. A balanced diet with more plant-based, less-processed foods, regular physical exercise, and less screen time should be encouraged by parents

weight loss

On your weight loss journey, this is the dal you should have (recipe inside)

November 15, 2022 8:00:15 pm

"Easily digestible, this dal is rich in protein and fibre, and can be had every day. "It also helps regulate blood sugar levels," nutritionist Simran Vohra wrote

menopause

Expert shares tips to manage menopause better

November 15, 2022 6:20:08 pm

"Ayurveda views menopause as a natural transition period. But, it is crucial to adapt healthy Ayurvedic ways to manage issues during this transition," Dr Kohli said

Chrissy Teigen, Chrissy Teigen news, Chrissy Teigen pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen health, Chrissy Teigen acid reflux, acid reflux tape, acid reflux during pregnancy, indian express news

Digestion troubles during pregnancy: Everything an expectant mother should know

November 15, 2022 5:30:44 pm

Though it's common for mothers to go through this discomfort, they can ease the pain by being conscious of their diet and with medications, said a doctor

hair care

Does Balayam (nail rubbing) actually help your hair grow?

November 15, 2022 5:00:26 pm

"The main chemical elements present in the hair are composed of carbon (45 per cent), oxygen (28 per cent), nitrogen (15 per cent), hydrogen (6.7 per cent) and sulphur (5.3 per cent)," said Himalayan Siddha Akshar.

dr shriram nene

Dr Shriram Nene swears by the ‘ABCG’ juice to get ‘most of the vitamins’

November 15, 2022 3:50:24 pm

"Each component adds to the nutritional value of the drink on its own, but the combination makes it a powerful and stronger concoction," said registered dietitian Garima Goyal

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

November 15, 2022 12:00:52 pm

The previously predictable pattern of influenza activity in the global North and South has become somewhat unpredictable in post-pandemic seasons

Why you should not miss out on eating ‘singhara atta’

November 15, 2022 11:30:12 am

"Singhara atta comes from dried, ground water chestnut. The flour has a savoury flavour and is a great alternative to the regular wheat flour for various reasons," nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram

digestion

‘You are what you digest’: Expert shares key points to improve digestion

November 14, 2022 8:00:49 pm

"Each meal should include all six tastes - sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent," Dr Nitika Kohli said

sleep apnea, diabetes

Is snoring a risk factor for diabetes?

November 14, 2022 6:20:49 pm

A study, published in Pulmonology Journal, stated that diabetes mellitus (DM) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are common disorders that often coexist

Sonam Kapoor had a natural delivery with help from ‘Gentle Birth Method’; find out what it is

November 16, 2022 3:05:33 pm

"I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little medical intervention as possible," Sonam wrote

This gluten-free, protein-rich grain is good for heart, bones, and digestive health

November 14, 2022 5:00:22 pm

"The seeds can be consumed by children, adolescents, adults, and older people who suffer from poor nutrition or poor diet or who have diseases such as anorexia," Reema Kinjalkar, a nutritionist, said

diabetes, winter season

Diabetics, winter can affect your blood sugar levels; find out why and what you can do

November 15, 2022 7:07:17 pm

Studies have shown that more cases of diabetes are diagnosed in the winter months as compared to the summer months -- but why?

anxiety

How your diet can help reduce anxiety and stress naturally

November 14, 2022 1:20:58 pm

"Being stressed or anxious is the body’s way of telling you to slow down, take some time and reduce the pressure," said Ishti Saluja, a nutritionist

Advertisement
More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Baby2Baby Gala: Celebs who stole the show with their glamorous looks

Relationships

Joe Jonas talks about his 'private' marriage with Sophie Turner: 'It makes me a better person'
Joe Jonas talks about his 'private' marriage with Sophie Turner: 'It makes me a better person'

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have managed to stay away from the spotlight when it comes to their marriage and how they are raising their two daughters

Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News