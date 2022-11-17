From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Ensure only Bangladeshis who support TMC find place in voter list: Bengal MLA to workers The MLA, when asked to clarify his comment, however, told reporters, "Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are entering our area every day. I told TMC workers that their names should not find a place in the voters' list."

From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC These days, Avi Bleser, vice-president of marketing for India at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), says he is working closely with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force to tailor solutions for their defence needs.

Differences on Ukraine but dialogue vital: G20 While India has not explicitly condemned the war in Ukraine, it has raised the issue of food, fuel and fertiliser shortage impacting the Global South – a community of the developing and the less-developed countries.

Began talks with RBI eight months before demonetisation: Govt to Supreme Court Defending its action, the Centre said the decision was based on RBI’s recommendation for the withdrawal of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and its proposed draft scheme for implementation.

PM’s gifts for G20 leaders: Who got what US President Joe Biden was presented with miniature paintings from Kangra, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received Mata Ni Pachedi, a sacred textile piece made by nomadic communities in Gujarat, officials said.

India joins Moscow meet on Afghanistan On the sidelines of the Moscow Format Meeting, Indian delegation led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), Ministry of External Affairs also held discussions with special envoys of the participating countries, it said.

As cattle hits rise, Railways toys with idea of fencing along tracks Approximately 1,000 km long boundary walls will be constructed along railway tracks over the next five or six months, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Social media companies can make any party win election: Rahul Gandhi on Yatra Day 70 Rahul alleged communal violence was being used as a strategic weapon to cause disharmony in society by one ideology and its leaders.

India’s G20 chair will be inclusive and decisive: PM Narendra Modi Modi was handed over the gavel by the Indonesian President Joko Widodo who holds the outgoing Presidency of the G-20 grouping.

Cong says data chief views on old pension scheme his own, shouldn’t have gone public “Out of 6.5 crore (65 mn) people in Gujarat, about 3 lakh (300k) are in government service. The old pension scheme will cost roughly 15% of tax revenues. Why should the top 0.5% of people get 15% of all taxpayers' money as post-retirement pension? Arvind Panagariya is right to question,” Chakravarty had said in a Twitter post.

Demonetisation a ‘well-considered’ decision to combat black money, terror financing: Centre tells SC Defending its decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations, the Centre told the top court the step was taken after extensive consultation with the Reserve Bank of India and advance preparations were made before the note ban was enforced.

SC asks IAF to consider 32 women ex-SSC officers for grant of permanent commission to give pensionary benefits The bench said the IAF would examine the suitability of these retired officers and consider granting pensionary benefits once they are found eligible for grant of permanent commission as per the HR policy.

Uttarakhand moves to make anti-conversion law stronger Cabinet clears amendment to make it cognizable offence with 10-yr jail term

CBI books Rotomac, its directors in Rs 750-crore bank fraud case The company, which was in the business of writing instruments, has a total outstanding of Rs 2,919.39 crore against a consortium of seven banks led by Bank of India, in which IOB has an exposure of 23 per cent.

SC stays Bombay HC observation on adopting stray dogs for feeding them “If there are no street dogs, there might be other consequences. There will always be conflict. We need to take care of both sides.”

PM Modi, Britain’s Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to boost trade It was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Indian-origin leader assumed office as the British prime minister few weeks ago.

‘Sick minds’: Tharoor slams trolls over comments on picture with woman "This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!" he said.

No fuel source should be singled out for action: India Citing the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Indian negotiators had told the Egyptian COP27 presidency that meeting the long-term goal of the Paris Agreement "requires phase down of all fossil fuels"

‘Today’s era must not be of war’: G-20 communique echoes PM Modi’s message to Russian president Putin While the communique recognised that the G-20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, it acknowledged that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

Prosecute Kathua rape-murder accused as adult, not juvenile: Supreme Court The judgement, authored by Justice Pardiwala, said “the Kathua rape case involved the abduction, gang rape and murder of an eight year-old Muslim girl by name ‘X’ by six Hindu men and the respondent herein (claiming to be a juvenile) in January 2018”.

Draft statement echoes PM’s not-time-for-war remark to Putin: Report According to the report, the draft statement said: “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war.”