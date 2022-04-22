0:=:title:==:Type 2 diabetes: The best drink to have at breakfast to lower blood sugar all day!~~|~~!excerpt:==:The high-protein treatment also reduced appetite after the second meal compared with the low-protein equivalent.!~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/02/diabetes-finger-stick-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/02/diabetes-finger-stick-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/02/diabetes-finger-stick-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:5964701!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/type-2-diabetes-best-drink-breakfast-lower-blood-sugar-5964701/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-09-04 12:41:04!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-10-09 15:32:29!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/!!~~||~~!!1:=:title:==:Diabetes: Seeds that are good for stabilizing blood sugar levels!~~|~~!excerpt:==:While there are several treatments and medicine to combat the rise of blood sugar levels, there are also easy ways to keep it in check with easily available food items.!~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/07/flax-seed-cookies-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/07/flax-seed-cookies-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/07/flax-seed-cookies-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:5845135!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/diabetes-seeds-that-are-good-for-stabilizing-blood-sugar-levels-5845135/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-07-24 13:39:19!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-09-15 11:56:39!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/!!~~||~~!!2:=:title:==:Even naturally sweet drinks may increase diabetes risk: Study!~~|~~!excerpt:==:The study looked at 22-26 years' worth of data from more than 1,92,000 men and women participating in three long-term studies. !~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/10/Juice-type-2-diabetes_759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/10/Juice-type-2-diabetes_759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/10/Juice-type-2-diabetes_759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:6056572!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/naturally-sweet-drinks-type-2-diabetes-sugar-risk-study-6056572/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-10-07 09:08:20!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-10-07 09:08:20!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/!!~~||~~!!3:=:title:==:Asparagus for diabetes: These crunchy exotic green shoots may regulate blood sugar levels!~~|~~!excerpt:==:Among all other benefits it provides, its ability to help combat Type-2 diabetes makes it a food with healing properties.!~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/09/asparagus-gettyimages-932073926.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/09/asparagus-gettyimages-932073926.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/09/asparagus-gettyimages-932073926.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:6024169!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/asparagus-diabetes-crunchy-exotic-green-shoots-might-regulate-blood-sugar-levels-6024169/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-09-24 16:41:28!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-09-24 16:41:28!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/