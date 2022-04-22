scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read
Sulking SP leaders take another step closer, Shivpal backs Azam

Sulking SP leaders take another step closer, Shivpal backs Azam

Modi 'intervened several times' with Putin during war on Ukraine: Boris

Modi 'intervened several times' with Putin during war on Ukraine: Boris

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33

Future Retail secured creditors rejects deal with Reliance Retail

Future Retail secured creditors rejects deal with Reliance Retail

Does Covid-19 affect the brain? The answer is a resounding yes
Doctor, I Have A Question

Does Covid-19 affect the brain? The answer is a resounding yes

On video, official seen shouting at family of boy who died
Delhi

On video, official seen shouting at family of boy who died

‘Has officer applied his mind?’: SC on Police's ‘no hate speech’ stand
Delhi Dharam Sansad

‘Has officer applied his mind?’: SC on Police's ‘no hate speech’ stand

Why we should care about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid
Opinion

Why we should care about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid

Premium
Practicing Outcome Based Education for Carving Skilled Professionals of Tomorrow
SPONSORED

Practicing Outcome Based Education for Carving Skilled Professionals of Tomorrow

What Is Postpartum Depression?
SPONSORED

What Is Postpartum Depression?

upGrad launches the 50th learners’ batch of its Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing and Communication with MICA Ahmedabad
BRANDED CONTENT

upGrad launches the 50th learners’ batch of its Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing and Communication with MICA Ahmedabad

Bullzire'22- Asia’s Largest Undergraduate Stock Market Fest
SPONSORED

Bullzire'22- Asia’s Largest Undergraduate Stock Market Fest

Latest News 

Putin’s war on Ukraine hasn’t affected populism. These leaders and their tactics show why

Putin’s war on Ukraine hasn’t affected populism. These leaders and their tactics show why

Many hoped that Russia's failed invasion of Ukraine would stem the tide of populism. However populist leaders from India to America have broad based appeal and often use unconventional tactics to remain in power. Examining the concept of populism and why people are drawn to it could provide answers for its current popularity across the world

Congress revival roadmap: A Prashant Kishor PPT from past surfaces, calls for ‘non-Gandhi party chief’

Congress revival roadmap: A Prashant Kishor PPT from past surfaces, calls for ‘non-Gandhi party chief’

As Covid-19 turbulence eases, three airlines in race for domestic No. 2 spot

As Covid-19 turbulence eases, three airlines in race for domestic No. 2 spot

I used Samsung’s Galaxy A73. This is what it taught me

I used Samsung’s Galaxy A73. This is what it taught me

City News​

Pune: Kothrud Mohotsav pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, audience can’t hold back tears

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis awarded a lifetime achievement honour to Pandit Shaunak Abhisheki. "I am glad to give this award in recognition of the Abhishek family’s great contribution to the field of music," he said.

Machine learning, google, netflix, planetary systems, fraud detection, planetary system stability, centre for planetary science, artificial intelligence, exoplanets, science, space, science news

Celestial delight as Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn to line up this weekend

Pune Campus Watch: Summer camps for tots a big hit, cater to needs of ‘Covid-batch’

Pune garbage crisis: Under NGT lens, records expose PMC’s claims of waste processing

CBI recovers Rs 6 lakh, property documents from residences of arrested DRT official

Sources said that besides the Rs 6 lakh in cash, and some property papers, a bunch of other 'incriminating documents' too had been recovered from the residences of Sunil Kumar Tiwari during a search by two CBI teams.

Man gunned down in full public view inside Sonipat court complex

HSWC MD seeks FIR against Khemka, 3 retd employees over hiring ‘irregularities’

Witness in his wife’s murder case, man killed by armed gunmen inside Sonipat court complex

Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says nephew’s SP ignored party veteran

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president targeted the Samajwadi Party soon after meeting Khan at the district jail here, a day after he dared Akhilesh Yadav to throw him out of the SP legislature party if he thought he was with the ruling BJP.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh government, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Central Bureau of Investigation, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News

UP to bring law giving special powers to police on lines of CBI

UP: In Shahjahanpur, commercial complex of Samajwadi Party leader’s kin razed

UP: In Shahjahanpur, complex owned by kin razed, SP leader alleges ‘political vendetta’

Lucknow, Lucknow news, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh government, Covid pandemic, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News

Keep a watch on kids’ health, speed up vaccination: CM Yogi

Explained Logo
Why govt is working on quality guidelines for EVs

Why govt is working on quality guidelines for EVs

St Stephen's row with DU over admission interviews

St Stephen's row with DU over admission interviews

How Indians can make payments using UPI in UAE

How Indians can make payments using UPI in UAE

UGC rules for tie-ups between Indian, foreign universities

UGC rules for tie-ups between Indian, foreign universities

History, significance and theme of Earth Day 2022

History, significance and theme of Earth Day 2022

Explained: How government procures wheat

Explained: How government procures wheat

Rising interest rates & debt fund investments

Rising interest rates & debt fund investments

Premium
SCs, STs, OBCs in Govt: what data on posts, vacancies show

SCs, STs, OBCs in Govt: what data on posts, vacancies show

Premium
What new research about Jupiter’s moon Europa means

What new research about Jupiter’s moon Europa means

Life and legend of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Life and legend of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Premium
Read More Explained

Visual Stories

Mike Tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

Untitled design - 2022-04-22T185331.730

Samsung’s Galaxy A73: A closer look

Pandemic-hit theater back in India’s northeast

Pandemic-hit theater back in India’s northeast

Pomelo fruit Know its benefits and hoe to cut them

Pomelo fruit: Know its benefits and how to cut them

Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol (7)

Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol on pregnancy journey

Jack Nicholson In 'The Shining'

Jack Nicholson: Best performances

Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza celebrate Earth Day 640

Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day Theme and importance

Earth Day: Theme and importance

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (4)

Everything to know about Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

AUDIO

Expresso Entertainment Update at 6:30 pm on 22nd April

Headlines at 8:30 pm on 22nd April

The Catch Up: 22 April

Expresso Entertainment Update at 7:30 pm on 22nd April

Expresso Interview: Pankaj Tripathi gets candid about his role in ‘Masaan’

Business News at 6:00 pm on 22nd April

Expresso Sports Update at 3:30 pm on 22nd April

Expresso IPL Update at 1:30 pm on 22nd April

Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am on 22nd April

0:=:title:==:Type 2 diabetes: The best drink to have at breakfast to lower blood sugar all day!~~|~~!excerpt:==:The high-protein treatment also reduced appetite after the second meal compared with the low-protein equivalent.!~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/02/diabetes-finger-stick-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/02/diabetes-finger-stick-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/02/diabetes-finger-stick-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:5964701!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/type-2-diabetes-best-drink-breakfast-lower-blood-sugar-5964701/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-09-04 12:41:04!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-10-09 15:32:29!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/!!~~||~~!!1:=:title:==:Diabetes: Seeds that are good for stabilizing blood sugar levels!~~|~~!excerpt:==:While there are several treatments and medicine to combat the rise of blood sugar levels, there are also easy ways to keep it in check with easily available food items.!~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/07/flax-seed-cookies-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/07/flax-seed-cookies-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/07/flax-seed-cookies-759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:5845135!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/diabetes-seeds-that-are-good-for-stabilizing-blood-sugar-levels-5845135/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-07-24 13:39:19!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-09-15 11:56:39!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/!!~~||~~!!2:=:title:==:Even naturally sweet drinks may increase diabetes risk: Study!~~|~~!excerpt:==:The study looked at 22-26 years' worth of data from more than 1,92,000 men and women participating in three long-term studies. !~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/10/Juice-type-2-diabetes_759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/10/Juice-type-2-diabetes_759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/10/Juice-type-2-diabetes_759.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:6056572!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/naturally-sweet-drinks-type-2-diabetes-sugar-risk-study-6056572/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-10-07 09:08:20!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-10-07 09:08:20!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/!!~~||~~!!3:=:title:==:Asparagus for diabetes: These crunchy exotic green shoots may regulate blood sugar levels!~~|~~!excerpt:==:Among all other benefits it provides, its ability to help combat Type-2 diabetes makes it a food with healing properties.!~~|~~!text_link:==:!~~|~~!featured_image:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/09/asparagus-gettyimages-932073926.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_overide:==:https://images.indianexpress.com/2019/09/asparagus-gettyimages-932073926.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!featured_image_state:==:si!~~|~~!image:==://images.indianexpress.com/2019/09/asparagus-gettyimages-932073926.jpg?w=450!~~|~~!ID:==:6024169!~~|~~!topics:==:!~~|~~!link:==:https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/asparagus-diabetes-crunchy-exotic-green-shoots-might-regulate-blood-sugar-levels-6024169/!~~|~~!footlinks:==:!~~|~~!agency:==:Array!~~|~~!written_by:==:!~~|~~!written_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!reported_by:==:!~~|~~!reported_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!editted_by:==:!~~|~~!editted_by_agency:==:!~~|~~!profile_title:==:Aashish Aryan!~~|~~!profile_image:==:!~~|~~!profile_link:==:https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/aashish-aryan-6118683/!~~|~~!profile_designation:==:!~~|~~!creation_date:==:2019-09-24 16:41:28!~~|~~!modified_date:==:2019-09-24 16:41:28!~~|~~!section_name:==:Lifestyle!~~|~~!section_url:==:https://indianexpress.com/lifestyle/

IPL 2022

DC
62/2 (7.1)
vs
RR
222/2 (20.0)
Delhi Capitals need 161 runs in 77 balls at 12.54 rpo
Scorecard
KKR v GT23 Apr, 15:30, Navi Mumbai
RCB v SRH23 Apr, 19:30, Mumbai
Full Schedule
Advertisement
Meta Stories of Strength
How Dr Nivedita Gupta, a virologist, scaled up India's Covid-19 testing process

How Dr Nivedita Gupta, a virologist, scaled up India's Covid-19 testing process

‘Saxophone Sisters’ — how this duo from Bengal overcame the digital divide to script a musical journey

‘Saxophone Sisters’ — how this duo from Bengal overcame the digital divide to script a musical journey

'Technology helped us scale up our homegrown brand in a pandemic'

'Technology helped us scale up our homegrown brand in a pandemic'

Hills, dense forests, wild animals: How an Anganwadi worker in Coonoor helped migrants during lockdown

Hills, dense forests, wild animals: How an Anganwadi worker in Coonoor helped migrants during lockdown

Read More Stories

Recommended

Advertisement

BUSINESS AS USUAL

Business As Usual by E P Unny, April 2022
Advertisement
Business As Usual by E P Unny, April 2022
Business As Usual by E P Unny, April 2022

    Horoscope: By Peter Vidal

    Today ( 22 Apr )This Week ( 17 Apr - 23 Apr )
    pisces

    PISCES This is a splendid moment for a spot of extravagance. It doesn’t matter if you’re spending a tiny sum or a large pile. What’s important is that you generate a feeling of well-being and prosperity, and spread… read more

    • ARIES
    • CAPRICORN
    • AQUARIUS
    • PISCES
    • TAURUS
    • GEMINI
    • CANCER
    • LEO
    • VIRGO
    • LIBRA
    • SCORPIO
    • SAGITTARIUS
    Advertisement