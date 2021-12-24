10 / 15

Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced the formation of a security partnership AUKUS aimed at keeping China's influence in the turbluent waters of Indo-Pacific at bay. The pact, predictably, pissed off Beijing, but also triggered a falling out with the trio's traditional ally France. The French government made clear its displeasure at losing out a lucrative submarine deal that it had signed with Aussies to the US, going as far as to temporarily call back its envoy to Washington. (AP)