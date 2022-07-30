3 / 10

Pope Francis, left, wears a traditional headdress he was given after his apology to Indigenous people during a ceremony in Maskwacis, Alberta, as part of his papal visit across Canada, Monday, July 25, 2022. Pope Francis crisscrossed Canada this week delivering long overdue apologies to the country's Indigenous groups for the decades of abuses and cultural destruction they suffered at Catholic Church-run residential schools. (Via AP)