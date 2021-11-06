1 / 10

Flowers, food offerings and candles adorn a tomb as relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one during Day of the Dead festivities at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. (AP)