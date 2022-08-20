10 / 10

Amalie Garcia, 54, stands next to The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a megalithic monument that emerged due to drought at the Valdecanas reservoir in El Gordo, western Spain, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. In the wake of three heatwaves and little rain in sight, Spain's reservoirs are getting emptier by the week, and not just in traditionally more arid southern part of the country. Spain's drought began early in the year after the country suffered its second driest winter in more than 60 years, according to the government. (AP Photo)