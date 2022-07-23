8 / 9

A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome. Europe's feeling the pain from the war in Ukraine. More so than the U.S., the 19 countries that use the euro are under pressure from high oil and gas prices. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation - but economists say that's misleading and that the Kremlin has bought itself long-term stagnation by launching the war. (AP Photo)