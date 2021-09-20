Must Read
- Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra in adult films case
- Explained: Five reasons why Congress chose Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Punjab CM
- Indian Ad-Age: Not just Cadbury, 7 other classic ads that could do with a gender swap
- Emmy Awards 2021 winners list: Ted Lasso and The Crown win trophies
- How Mahesh Bhatt channelled romance with Parveen Babi, birth out of wedlock into masterpieces like Arth, Zakhm
- How per capita incomes have grown in the 5 poll-bound states
- Expert Explains: Why the defence deal among US, Australia and UK has irked France
Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Island, thousands fleeSeptember 20, 2021 10:21:09 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 'Offensive', 'smacks of racism': Tharoor, Ramesh on UK's new Covid travel policy for India
- Mahant Narendra Giri, head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, found dead
- EntertainmentSonu Sood releases statement on Rs 20 crore tax evasion allegation: 'I've been attending to a few guests...'
- EntertainmentHow Mahesh Bhatt channelled romance with Parveen Babi, birth out of wedlock into masterpieces like Arth, Zakhm
- TrendingWoman slips while trying to board moving train in Mumbai, passengers save her life
- Trending'Will grow up to be a great humanitarian': Little boy's heartwarming gesture towards a cat goes viral
- SportsIPL 2021, KKR vs RCB LIVE: Kohli's RCB vs Morgan's KKR in Abu Dhabi
- SportsAfter New Zealand, England call off tour to Pakistan
- OpinionCan BJP balance caste aspirations of voters with its core Hindutva appeal?
- Explained: Five challenges before the new Punjab chief minister
- LifestyleGot a new pet? Here are five ways to bond with them
- TechnologyHow Vloggers influenced Sony to develop the ZV-E10 interchangeable lens camera