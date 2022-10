1 / 6

Johaniet Cartaya, left, and her brother Jorge Cartaya mourn after they buried in the same grave their mother Yanet Rivas and their aunt Aimara Navas in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Oct. 12, 2022. The sisters were among dozens who died when a landslide caused by heavy rains swept Las Tejerias on the night of Oct. 9. (AP)