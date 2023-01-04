Vatican readies itself to bid adieu to late Pope Benedict XVI
January 4, 2023 19:58 IST
January 4, 2023 19:58 IST
1 / 8
Pope Francis on Wednesday joined in with others to pay his respects to late Pope Benedict XVI, who died last Saturday at the age of 95. Francis, 86, who will preside at Benedict's funeral on Thursday, called his predecessor "a great master of catechesis." (Reuters)
2 / 8
Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz of Poland and Archbishop of Krakow Marek Jedraszewski pay homage to former Pope Benedict as his body lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican. (Reuters)
3 / 8
At about the same time as Francis was speaking and only several dozen metres away, the great doors of St. Peter's Basilica were being opened to the public for the third and last day of public viewing of Benedict's body. In pic, chairs are laid outside St. Peter's Basilica in preperation for former Pope Benedict's funeral. (Reuters)
4 / 8
As of Tuesday night, about 135,000 people had filed past the former pope, who has been lying in state without any papal regalia on a catafalque, a raised bier, before the basilica's main altar. (Reuters)
5 / 8
The viewing is due to end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and shortly afterwards Benedict's body will be placed in a coffin made of cypress wood. (Reuters)
6 / 8
The coffin will be placed on the ground near the outside steps of St. Peter's Basilica and the faithful will say the rosary before the funeral Mass begins. Benedict had left word that he wanted his funeral to be simple. (Reuters)
7 / 8
Benedict will be buried according to his wishes in the same spot in the crypts under St. Peter's Basilica where Pope John Paul II was originally interred in 2005 before his body was moved up to a chapel in the basilica in 2011. (Reuters)
8 / 8
Benedict, a towering theologian and hero to conservative Catholics uncomfortable with Francis' more progressive papacy, in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign instead of reigning for life. In pic, postcards depicting former Pope Benedict are displayed at a post office outside St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican. (Reuters)