9 / 15

Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, left, and Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet premier and the First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union clasp hands at the Lenin mausoleum in Moscow's Red Square on May Day in Moscow, Russia in May 1, 1963. Many observers say the closest that the world has come to full nuclear war was in the 1962 confrontation between the United States and the USSR over the presence in Cuba of Soviet nuclear missiles, which Khrushchev sent in response to the US placing nuclear-capable missiles in Turkey. (AP File Photo)