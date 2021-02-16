1 / 9

A rare deep freeze in Texas that raised demand for power forced the state's electric grid operator on Monday to impose rotating blackouts, leaving 4 million customers without power even as temperatures dipped to teeth-chattering levels.The cold snap sweeping Texas reached the northern part of neighboring Mexico as well, where authorities said 4.7 million users lost power early on Monday. In picture, Austin, Texas is blanketed in snow on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after a storm dropped several inches of snow across the city. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)