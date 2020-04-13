1 / 7

As Covid-19 cases in Mississippi inch towards the 3000-mark, the southern state in USA was battered by strong storms that damaged close to 300 homes and killed over six people. The disaster struck south of Mississippi at a time when the state has already seen 96 corona related deaths and 2,781 positive cases.



A home had its roof torn off after a tornado ripped through Monroe, La. just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020 causing damage to a neighborhood and the regional airport. (Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP)